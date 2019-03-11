More Culture:

March 11, 2019

Tastykakes and Bassetts Ice Cream partner up for ice cream inspired donuts

By Virginia Streva
Tastykake and Bassetts, two of Philadelphia's sweetest icons, are partnering to launch Cookies and Crème Mini Donuts, the first offering from Tastykake Scoop Shop, an ice cream-inspired line of sweet snacks.

Two Philly legends are teaming up to bring you the dessert of your dreams. Philly-based Tastykake is partnering with another Philly icon, Bassetts Ice Cream Company, to launch the Tatsykake Scoop Shop, a line of ice cream inspired sweet treats. 

The line will take inspiration from two ice cream flavor favorites, cookies and cream and mint chocolate chip, to deliver the ultimate Philadelphia treat. 

From the cookies and creme flavor Tastykake has created cookies and creme mini donuts, and the mint chocolate chip ice cream is getting its flavor rolled into a mint chocolate chip cookie sandwich. (Yes, please.)

"The Tastykake team cannot wait to share the Scoop Shop line with our sweet loving fans," said Tastykake brand manager Ashley Hornsby said in a statement. "For more than a year, our bakery team has dedicated themselves to developing this line to help "Make Happy Happen" for our consumers, and we think we've found recipes that do just that. Consumer insights helped dictate what ice cream flavors and snack items to include in the Scoop Shop line ensuring the most enjoyment for our fans."

Bassetts Ice Cream will also be throwing their hands into the mix, serving up milkshakes with Tastykake's Scoop Shop line at their original retail location in the Reading Terminal Market starting March 22.  

Cookies and creme mini donuts are available now. Mint chocolate chip cookie sandwiches will be available in late April. Scoop Shop cookies and creme mini donuts are available wherever Tastykake is sold for $2.99 per 9.5 oz bag or $1.79 for six-count single serve packaging. 

