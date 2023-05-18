More Sports:

May 18, 2023

Longtime Philly high school sports scribe Ted Silary passes at 72

With the Philadelphia Bulletin, the Philadelphia Daily News, and then through his own site, Silary was Philly high school sports' leading voice for decades.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Sports High School
TedSilary.com, the ultimate encyclopedia for Philly High School Sports

Longtime writer Ted Silary, who for decades chronicled Philadelphia's high school sports, passed away Thursday at age 72. 

As a reporter for the Philadelphia Bulletin, Philadelphia Daily News, and then as the manager of his own website, TedSilary.com, Silary had the city's high school sports beat covered from nearly any and every angle for years. He became its leading voice, even through sports media's ever-fluctuating landscape, and one who offered a platform to all of Philadelphia's young athletes, not just its best. 

And with work that exhaustive and a reach that wide, he touched countless lives along the way, with many of them sharing their own stories of how Silary impacted them after former Daily News sports editor Pat McLoone shared word of his passing. 

A few of them below:

