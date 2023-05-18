Longtime Philly high school sports scribe Ted Silary passes at 72

May 18, 2023
Longtime writer Ted Silary, who for decades chronicled Philadelphia's high school sports, passed away Thursday at age 72.
As a reporter for the Philadelphia Bulletin, Philadelphia Daily News, and then as the manager of his own website, TedSilary.com, Silary had the city's high school sports beat covered from nearly any and every angle for years. He became its leading voice, even through sports media's ever-fluctuating landscape, and one who offered a platform to all of Philadelphia's young athletes, not just its best.
And with work that exhaustive and a reach that wide, he touched countless lives along the way, with many of them sharing their own stories of how Silary impacted them after former Daily News sports editor Pat McLoone shared word of his passing.
A few of them below:
I am sad to pass word that Ted Silary, a great friend to many, has passed at 72. I owe my career to him. I strongly believe to no one anywhere, at any time, covered high school sports better than Ted. (1 of 2)— Pat McLoone (@PatMcLoone) May 18, 2023
(2 of 2) It is mind-boggling to think of how many young lives Ted Silary touched and influenced in a positive way. Just the nicknames alone had to be in the hundreds.— Pat McLoone (@PatMcLoone) May 18, 2023
Ted was a good man whose work — and his website — was the most valuable resource for a generation of readers interested in Philly HS sports.— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 18, 2023
Rest up Ted, your contributions to Philadelphia high school sports changed lives! The basketball lifers like myself, will try to claim you, but you were a blessing to athletes across a number of sports, making you that much more of a icon #ThankYou ❤️ https://t.co/R3recBwWA4— Brandon Williams (@holdyourown_11) May 18, 2023
RIP to a Philly sports and journalism legend. I’d venture to say no one person sold more copies of @PhillyDailyNews than Ted Silary. It was amazing to get the assignment to go cover a HS game on Ted’s beat, you were royalty being linked to Ted at the game. https://t.co/JzXJXfJ8gE— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 18, 2023
Very sad to hear. Growing up and playing basketball in the Philadelphia area https://t.co/SKLsrGUYWk was it. He was always so great to Adam and I, along with our entire 05-06 Conwell-Egan team. Just a great person who was the best at what he did. https://t.co/2ohDL23Kwv— Ryan Van Zelst (@CoachRyanVZ) May 18, 2023
Ted's work covering Philly HS sports was brilliant. His storytelling, attention to detail, historical context and sense of humor were unparalleled.
Even if I didn't care about the topic, I'd read every word Ted wrote. He was that compelling.
Damn. A great loss ... so sorry to hear. One of the first big faces I saw on the sidelines when I started to learn how to cover high school football. https://t.co/XjApDo672D— Rob Parent (@ReluctantSE) May 18, 2023
Ted Silary was a legend, his site was top-tier. It was an awesome resource when reporting on HS sports in Philly. You could literally spend all day on it. RIP to one of the greats. https://t.co/pOwm8oh8Pk— Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) May 18, 2023
What a legend. Having your name appear on Ted Silary dot com was a goal for any high school athlete in the Philly area. Provided a real, necessary service to families and coverage found almost nowhere else. Sad day. https://t.co/gI2JB8v6NT— Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) May 18, 2023
Ted was such a great guy. Had the chance to go to other beats, but stuck with high schools. Loved talking to kids, telling their stories.— Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) May 18, 2023
RIP the great Ted Silary. If I’ve talked to 700 Philly hoops people over the years, 500 brought up Ted’s name. Ted was so generous with (post-retirement) ideas. Pre-retirement, he was fiercest of competitors for all us Inquirer folks. He could have covered anything, chose HS’s.— Mike Jensen (@jensenoffcampus) May 18, 2023
He would cover an early season hoops game and center on the kid that hit four free throws down the stretch off the bench rather than the leading scorer, because he knew he would have a chance to write about HIM later in the season . . .— Bob Vetrone Jr. (@BoopStats) May 18, 2023
Not sure anyone covered anything the way Ted Silary covered high school sports here.— Zo (@Tweets_By_Zo) May 18, 2023
