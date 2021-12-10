More News:

December 10, 2021

Employee's 14-year-old son shoots robber in face at Spring Garden pizza shop

The suspect was caught shortly after the incident at a nearby SEPTA station

By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
The 14-year-old son of an employee at Bold Pizza in Spring Garden shot a robber in the face on Thursday night.

The son of a Spring Garden pizza shop employee shot a robber in the face on Thursday night, Philadelphia police say. The incident happened at Bold Pizza near the corner of 15th and Spring Garden streets shortly before 10 p.m.

A 33-year-old man entered the pizzeria and reached over the counter to take money from the register, but an employee behind the counter fought back. The suspect began strangling the victim.

As the two struggled, the worker's son grabbed a gun from under the counter and shot the robber in the face.

The perpetrator fled the store, but officers followed the trail of blood and found him and some cash at the nearby Spring Garden SEPTA station. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Before the incident, at about 9:45 p.m., the suspect was one of a group of three that tried to rob the CVS at 490 North Broad Street. 

The employee they encountered reportedly did not have the code to open the register. One suspect tried to break it open by slamming that cash drawer on the ground, but was unsuccessful.

The trio ran off with no money. Police are still looking for the other two suspects in that incident.

The pizzeria – which was strewn with cash, broken glass and a large amount of blood – was closed on Friday

