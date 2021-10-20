Scooter rider inappropriately touching women at Temple University, police warn

A man has been riding a scooter around Temple University and inappropriately touching women, campus police warned Tuesday.

In an email to students, Temple police said at least three incidents have been occurred around campus over the last four weeks.



The most recent incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Polett Walk. The other two incidents occurred on the evenings of Sept. 21 and 22, in the area of 15th and 16th streets.

Investigators said the man, who rode a motorized scooter, wore dark clothing, boots and a mask. Temple police are working with the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit to review surveillance footage and try to locate the suspect.

Students are reminded to be aware of their surroundings when walking around campus and to walk with friends when possible. People who need assistance can call (215) 777-9255 to request a walking escort to accompany them.

Those who feel unsafe are advised to call 911 or Temple Police at (215) 204-1234, or 1-1234 from a campus phone.