Scooter rider inappropriately touching women at Temple University, police warn

October 20, 2021
A man has been riding a scooter around Temple University and inappropriately touching women, campus police warned Tuesday.
In an email to students, Temple police said at least three incidents have been occurred around campus over the last four weeks.
The most recent incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Polett Walk. The other two incidents occurred on the evenings of Sept. 21 and 22, in the area of 15th and 16th streets.
Investigators said the man, who rode a motorized scooter, wore dark clothing, boots and a mask. Temple police are working with the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit to review surveillance footage and try to locate the suspect.
We want to make the campus community aware of incidents involving a male inappropriately touching women while riding a scooter. The male was described as African American 20-30 years of age, wearing dark clothing, mask and boots, riding an electric scooter.— Temple Police (@TU_Police) October 19, 2021
Students are reminded to be aware of their surroundings when walking around campus and to walk with friends when possible. People who need assistance can call (215) 777-9255 to request a walking escort to accompany them.
In light of these incidents we want to remind everyone to use walking escorts, security officers on bicycles accompanying walking students. This can be provided by calling 215-777-WALK from a campus phone or 215-777-9255 from a cell phone, available 7 days a week from 4AM-6 PM. pic.twitter.com/L6k2Wmy1dC— Temple Police (@TU_Police) October 19, 2021
Those who feel unsafe are advised to call 911 or Temple Police at (215) 204-1234, or 1-1234 from a campus phone.