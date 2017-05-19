More Events:

May 19, 2017

Theatre Exile to host cocktail party to celebrate 20th anniversary

The evening event will take place in Eastern State Penitentiary

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Theater parties
Theatre Exile Paola Nogales/for PhillyVoice

A scene from "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf" by Edward Albee. Pictured: (left to right) Catharine Slusar, Pearce Bunting, Emilie Kraus and Jake Blouch.

Nonprofit theater company Theatre Exile is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a fundraiser party at Eastern State Penitentiary on Monday, May 22.

The evening, which begins at 7 p.m., will also honor founding artistic director Joe Canuso.

During the party, scenes from past shows will be on display. Theatre Exile is known for producing challenging, unique plays.

"Armed with our bare-knuckled acting style, bold designs and forceful direction, Exile attacks stories; digging deeper into our desires and psyches," states the theater's artistic statement.

Tickets for the party are $100 per person and include an open bar with a special Theatre Exile cocktail, heavy hors d'oeuvres and desserts. 

Attendees should dress in cocktail attire for the event.

Theatre Exile’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

Monday, May 22
7 p.m. | $100 per person
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Theater parties Philadelphia Theatre Exile Eastern State Penitentiary

