A roller rink reopens and record stores have their day: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

This Saturday marks two very different holidays — an international celebration of the environment and a special shopping spree for vinyl collectors.

Earth Day and Record Store Day each land on April 22 this year, and Philadelphia businesses have events planned throughout the city for both. These activities range from tree plantings and farm parties to exclusive album releases (and free drinks) at 10 record shops.

Rollerskaters can also hit the returning rink at Dilworth Park, while foodies can cruise 50+ food trucks in Manayunk on Sunday.

Lace up your skates, because the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink returns for another season this Friday. The outdoor rink, located in Dilworth Park on the west side of City Hall, will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. through mid-July. It's $10 per skating session, plus another $6 to rent skates.

Browse exclusive vinyl releases during Record Store Day

Hoping to score a rare Miles Davis album, or previously unreleased recordings from Taylor Swift's "folklore" sessions? Those and many other exclusives will be available this Saturday at shops participating in Record Store Day. At least 10 Philadelphia stores have signed on, including Repo Records, Main Street Music, Cratediggaz Records, Hideaway Music and Latchkey, which will serve complimentary drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Don't forget to ask about WXPN's limited-edition vinyl featuring six local musicians.

From barbecue to crepes, the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival has dishes to satisfy any stomach. The food truck fest returns to Main Street this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., come rain or shine. Over 50 vendors will be serving up their specialties, as bands perform and local stores host sidewalk sales.

Spend some time in nature this Saturday at one of the many Earth Day events planned across the city. You can plant trees with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, tour the native plants at the Stenton Colonial Revival Garden or attend a launch party at FarmerJawn's new 123-acre farm in West Chester.

