More Events:

February 23, 2023

Iceless curling and Bierfest 'beerlesque': Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Looking to make plans for Feb. 24-26? Bring your kids to Penn Museum after hours or take a chilly dip for a good cause

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things to do
things to do bierfest beerlesque @GermanSocietyPA/Facebook

The German Society of Pennsylvania will host its annual Bierfest at its Northern Liberties mansion this Saturday, Feb. 25. A performance from the 2017 festival is pictured above.

March is just around the corner, but if Punxsutawney Phil is to be believed, we've still got three more weeks of winter to go. 

Luckily, some of Philadelphia's finest museums and German mansions are hosting indoor events this weekend, ranging from late-night flashlight tours to beerfests (with a side of arm wrestling).

Think Phil is full of it? Then head over to Franklin Square to try ice-less street curling or, if you're truly brave, jump in Kelly Pool at Fairmount Park. It's for a good cause, promise.

Drink ale, watch 'beerlesque' and arm wrestle at Bierfest

Bust out the lederhosen and dirndls, because Bierfest is back. The festival returns to the German Society of Pennsylvania's mansion at 611 Spring Garden St. for the 10th time on Saturday, Feb. 25, after a two-year hiatus. There will of course be plenty of beer on tap, some brewed in state and others imported from Germany, but Bierfest also promises arm wrestling, live bluegrass music and Berlin-style "beerlesque" acts beginning at 2 p.m. General admission tickets run $59.

Blow past bedtime at Penn Museum

Also this Saturday, Penn Museum is inviting kids on a special after-hours romp through the galleries. Between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., families can stay "up late with the Sphinx" through a series of games, craft workshops and a flashlight tour. The $30 ticketed event is recommended for children ages 6 through 12.

Support city lifeguards with a polar plunge

Remember the lifeguard shortage last summer that kept 21 Philly pools from opening? The city is hoping to avoid a similar fiasco in 2023 through an aggressive recruitment campaign that includes $1,000 incentives for prospective lifeguards. Where is Philadelphia getting all that money? Well, that's where you come in. 

On Feb. 25, Fairmount Park's Kelly Pool will host the Philly Phreeze, a fundraiser to benefit those hiring efforts. Participants will solicit individual donations for the chance to cannonball into the brisk waters, and win prizes like shirts, coolers and beach towels. 

Get free pretzels, free admission at two museums

To commemorate Black History Month, Wawa is comping the price of admission for all visitors to the National Constitution Center this Saturday. Pretzels, pastries and hot drinks will also be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. out of Wawa's red van while supplies last. The Philadelphia Museum of Art is likewise offering free admission on Feb. 25 for a day of special Black History Month programming, including performances and several tours focused on Black artists.

Last call for curling at Franklin Square

This weekend is your last chance to try street curling at Franklin Square's two outdoor rinks. This iceless take on the Olympic sport that is a bit of a cross between air hockey and shuffleboard, with two teams pushing large discs across the lanes. Half-hour sessions  for up to 8 players cost $40. After Feb. 26, Franklin Square's winter wonderland closes up shop for the season.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things to do Philadelphia Franklin Square Wawa Lifeguards Penn Museum beer Pools

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program to earn $22/hour
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sick puppies lead to illegal ear-cropping, tail-docking operation run from Feltonville basement, PSPCA says
PSPCA Ear Cropping

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Healthy Eating

Plant-based milk alternatives may soon carry labels that better detail their nutritional value
PBMA Products FDA

Eagles

Eagles offseason guide: Key dates and resources
Howie-Roseman-Eagles-Giants-NFL-Playoffs-2023.jpg

Music

Black Thought celebrates 50th anniversary of hip-hop with spoken word tribute
Black Thought Hip-Hop Tribute

Family-Friendly

Penn Museum to celebrate Women's History Month with live dance performances and craft workshops
CultureFest Women's History Month

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved