Iceless curling and Bierfest 'beerlesque': Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

March is just around the corner, but if Punxsutawney Phil is to be believed, we've still got three more weeks of winter to go.

Luckily, some of Philadelphia's finest museums and German mansions are hosting indoor events this weekend, ranging from late-night flashlight tours to beerfests (with a side of arm wrestling).

Think Phil is full of it? Then head over to Franklin Square to try ice-less street curling or, if you're truly brave, jump in Kelly Pool at Fairmount Park. It's for a good cause, promise.

Bust out the lederhosen and dirndls, because Bierfest is back. The festival returns to the German Society of Pennsylvania's mansion at 611 Spring Garden St. for the 10th time on Saturday, Feb. 25, after a two-year hiatus. There will of course be plenty of beer on tap, some brewed in state and others imported from Germany, but Bierfest also promises arm wrestling, live bluegrass music and Berlin-style "beerlesque" acts beginning at 2 p.m. General admission tickets run $59.

Blow past bedtime at Penn Museum

Also this Saturday, Penn Museum is inviting kids on a special after-hours romp through the galleries. Between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., families can stay "up late with the Sphinx" through a series of games, craft workshops and a flashlight tour. The $30 ticketed event is recommended for children ages 6 through 12.

Remember the lifeguard shortage last summer that kept 21 Philly pools from opening? The city is hoping to avoid a similar fiasco in 2023 through an aggressive recruitment campaign that includes $1,000 incentives for prospective lifeguards. Where is Philadelphia getting all that money? Well, that's where you come in.

On Feb. 25, Fairmount Park's Kelly Pool will host the Philly Phreeze, a fundraiser to benefit those hiring efforts. Participants will solicit individual donations for the chance to cannonball into the brisk waters, and win prizes like shirts, coolers and beach towels.

Get free pretzels, free admission at two museums

To commemorate Black History Month, Wawa is comping the price of admission for all visitors to the National Constitution Center this Saturday. Pretzels, pastries and hot drinks will also be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. out of Wawa's red van while supplies last. The Philadelphia Museum of Art is likewise offering free admission on Feb. 25 for a day of special Black History Month programming, including performances and several tours focused on Black artists.

This weekend is your last chance to try street curling at Franklin Square's two outdoor rinks. This iceless take on the Olympic sport that is a bit of a cross between air hockey and shuffleboard, with two teams pushing large discs across the lanes. Half-hour sessions for up to 8 players cost $40. After Feb. 26, Franklin Square's winter wonderland closes up shop for the season.

