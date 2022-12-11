More Events:

December 11, 2022

Challenge friends to a street curling match in Franklin Square this winter

A variation on the Winter Olympic team sport will make its debut in the park on Thursday, Dec. 15

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Franklin Square winter street curling Jeff Fusco/Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

Street curling, an iceless variation on the Winter Olympic sport, will make its Franklin Square debut on Thursday, Dec. 15, as part of the park's winter festivities.

Visitors to a historic Philadelphia park this season will soon be able to live out their Olympic dreams.

Street curling will make its debut this week in Franklin Square as part of the public park's winter festivities. The iceless variation on the Olympic team sport will be available through Feb. 26.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m., Philadelphia City Councilperson Mark Squilla will make an appearance in Franklin Square as Santa Claus to bring the gift of street curling to the park.

Curling is a team sport in the Winter Olympics in which players slide stones of granite towards a target on a sheet of ice. In the Franklin Square version of the sport, two teams will take turns sliding “stones” across the curling surface toward the target. 

Visitors can book 30-minute sessions for up to 8 players at the square's two rinks for $40 per session. Weather-permitting hours through February can be found online.

Street curling is the latest addition to a jam-packed host of events for Winter in Franklin Square which includes a holiday light show featuring 200,000 lights, seasonal mini golf and special drinks.

Franklin Square, which is free to enter, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., excluding Christmas and New Year's Day. Starting Jan. 12, the park's winter hours are Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Street Curling

Thursday, Dec. 15, through Sunday, Feb. 26
Times vary | $40 per session
Franklin Square
200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

