Franklin Square to be adorned with 200,000 holiday lights this winter

One of Philadelphia's most historic parks soon will transform into a winter wonderland.

Franklin Square will feature a dazzling light show, seasonal mini golf, a beer garden and holiday treats as part of its Winter in Franklin Square event, which runs from Nov. 16 through Feb. 26.

Beginning at 5 p.m. each night, the Electrical Spectacle Light Show will sparkle every 30 minutes until the park closes at 9 p.m. The free show features a giant key and kite inspired by the park's namesake, Ben Franklin, and his electric discovery. This year, visitors can admire more lights than ever before, as more than 200,000 lights shimmer to a soundtrack of seasonal classics including songs performed by The Philly POPS.

Franklin Square's miniature golf course, renamed Chilly Philly Mini Golf for the season, will be adorned with lights and wintry characters. Seasonal music will play in the background as golfers make their way through the 18-hole course. Tickets are $15 for people age 12 and older, $12 for children ages 3-12 and free for kids age 2 and under. The course is open through Jan. 29.

Visitors can take a spin on the park's carousel, which will be playing holiday music through its speakers. There will be outdoor fire pits and seating throughout the square, as well as an indoor heated tent where visitors can relax and enjoy the holiday vibes.

Holiday drinks will be provided by Ben's Sweets and Treats, starting at 5 p.m. each night through Jan. 8. Hand-crafted cocktails, spiked hot chocolate, seasonal beers and wine are all on the menu. Hungry guests can head to SquareBurger for seasonal offerings and comfort classics.



Throughout the season, holiday events will be held in the square, including visits from Santa and celebrations for Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve.



"Franklin Square is a Philadelphia favorite in all seasons, and we look forward to bringing back favorite winter traditions with some fun new additions and creating warm happy memories for our visitors," said Amy Needle, President and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, Inc., which operates the park.

Franklin Square is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., excluding Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. Starting Jan. 12, the park's winter hours are Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 2610 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Free to enterFranklin Square