July 06, 2023

An AND1 streetball tournament and the 'Moulin Rouge!' musical: Your weekend guide to things to do

Soccer players will also compete in the Icarus Cup, and the Oval pop-up festival returns to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
AND1 Open Run @and1basketball/Facebook

The AND1 streetball tournament and dunk contest will be held this Sunday.

Coming out of your hot dog hangover? The Fourth may be over, but there's still plenty of activity in Philly this weekend as the city eases into another scorching summer.

If you're ready to sweat, show off your athletic skills at the Icarus Cup soccer tournament or the AND1 Open Run for streetballers. The seasonal beer garden and festival at Eakins Oval also returns through August, with a free concert to kick things off Friday. Meanwhile, Kimmel offers air-conditioned entertainment with its latest Broadway transfer, "Moulin Rouge!"

Cheer on soccer players in the Icarus Cup

Over a thousand athletes will take to Drexel's fields this weekend for the Icarus Cup, a soccer tournament now in its third year. The cup gives each club in the competition a custom jersey — which is no small task, considering there are 80 teams — to wear during the Friday-Sunday knockout-style tournament. Food trucks and live musicians will feed and entertain crowds at Vidas Athletic Complex at 4300 Powelton Ave.

Dunk on the competition at the AND1 Open Run

AND1 hasn't hosted an Open Run tournament since 2008, but this Sunday, it will return to Philadelphia, where the basketball brand began as a Wharton grad school project. Billed as a competition to "find the next great streetballer," the Open Run will include five-on-five and three-on-three games and a dunk contest. A panel of athletes will be available for questions, including Harlem Globetrotter Briana Green, local streetball legend Aaron Owens and Rafer Alston, who toured as a streetballer with AND1 before playing in the NBA for 11 years. The Open Run will be held July 9 at the James Allen Shuler Playground at 3000 N. 27th Street from 1-7:30 p.m.

Time travel to bohemian Paris with "Moulin Rouge!"

Can-can, cabaret and consumption collide in "Moulin Rouge!," the touring Broadway show now playing at the Kimmel Cultural Campus through Sunday, July 23. Based on the 2001 movie of the same name, the jukebox musical uses updated medleys and renditions of pop hits like "Bad Romance" and "Firework" to tell the story of starving writer Christian, who falls in love with Satine, star of the Parisian cabaret Moulin Rouge, at the turn of the 20th century. 

Catch a free concert at Eakins Oval

The Oval festival is popping back up for seven weekends at Benjamin Franklin Parkway beginning this Friday. The eight-acre expanse will feature an enormous beer garden managed by Milkboy and a variety of food trucks and public art installations. Depending on the day, Eakins Oval will also host arts and crafts activities, yoga, quizzo and free movie nights. The programming kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on July 7 with a free concert from Killsing, Rachel Andie and Snacktime on the main stage.

Party with Santa out of season

If you're dreaming of hot cocoa and roaring fires even as the temperatures creep toward 100, you're in luck: Christmas in July festivities are taking over Philadelphia and the surrounding 'burbs. Victory Brewing's Philly taproom will be pouring its Merry Monkey beer all weekend long ahead of a holiday-themed brunch on Sunday with a special cameo from Santa. Mr. Claus will also make an appearance on Saturday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink for one of its final summer weekends.

