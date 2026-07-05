Things to watch for at Eagles training camp: Interior offensive line edition

Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins at the end of July, so over the next few weeks we'll detail what we need to see from each positional group heading into the 2026 season. We'll continue on today with the interior offensive line.

Previous training camp previews

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver

Tight end | Offensive tackle

First, the depth chart:

iOL 1 2 3 LG Landon Dickerson Willie Lampkin Michael Jordan C Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Jake Majors RG Tyler Steen Micah Morris Jaeden Roberts



• Both Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens participated in voluntary OTAs as well as mandatory minicamp, not just in individual drills, but also in 11-on-11's. Their mere presence throughout the spring is an encouraging step forward.

After playing through a back injury during the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2024, Jurgens had a procedure last February to alleviate nerve pain. He missed most of training camp, and acknowledged during the regular season that he wasn't fully recovered from that procedure. It showed on the field, as Jurgens did not play to his standard, despite being voted into the Pro Bowl.

Dickerson battled through an assortment of injuries in 2025, some known, like an August meniscus injury that required "a minor procedure," and some that he kept to himself. Dickerson has only played five NFL seasons and he is still only 27 years old, but there were questions about whether he would retire this offseason, as his body has accumulated a lot of wear and tear. He took a pay cut this offseason, and a year was lopped off of his contract, which now runs through the 2027 season.

This winter, Jurgens and Dickerson each went to Colombia to get stem cell treatments. It's alarming that their bodies felt badly enough that they deemed that necessary. To be determined if it will help them play better on the field.

• This will be the first year in Tyler Steen's professional career that he will not be in a camp battle for the starting RG job. It's his.



In 2023, he lost to Jurgens. In 2024, he lost to Mekhi Becton. In 2025, he beat out a collection of stiffs.

Steen led all Eagles offensive players with 1,009 snaps played in 2025. PFF had him down for 2 sacks allowed.

Though Steen didn't have a ton of highlight reel run blocks like Becton did the previous season, he was effective in pass protection and in my opinion wasn't some sort of obvious liability in the run game. He was fine, especially for a guy in his first season as a regular starter who played exclusively at OT in college.

He is something of an under-the-radar breakout candidate in 2026.

• The first guy off the bench a year ago was Brett Toth, who was a key backup. Toth started four games, he played at least 30 snaps in six games, and he played at least 10 snaps in 10 games. In total, Toth played 199 snaps at LG, and 164 snaps at C.

This year, Drew Kendall is expected to step into that role, and it's an important one given the concerns about Jurgens' and Dickerson's health. Kendall played exclusively at center in college, but he said that he cross-trained at guard in practice throughout the 2025 season, in addition to his primary position at center.

Earlier this offseason, we reviewed his performance in the Eagles' Week 18 game against the Commanders last season. Based upon what I watched — with the disclaimer that it was a small sample size — I liked what I saw from him.

• Career snaps of the backup interior offensive linemen currently on the depth chart above:



Michael Jordan: 3537

Drew Kendall: 89

Micah Morris, Willie Lampkin, Jaeden Roberts, and Jake Majors: 0 each

Michael Jordan is the only backup iOL with any real NFL experience. He has appeared in 78 games, with 49 starts. And even he is unlikely to the make the 53-man roster, in my opinion.

The Eagles mostly have good depth across their roster, but their iOL depth is shaky.

If after a couple weeks of camp the Eagles don't like what they see there, they could make a move for a veteran backup.

• Micah Morris is a sixth-round rookie project. He is unpolished, but he is big (6'5, 334) and athletically gifted.

Morris isn't likely to be active on gamedays, but there should be ample opportunity for him to make the 53-man roster since the Eagles like to carry double-digit offensive linemen on their 53. He'll have to show at least something to stick.

• One player I'm curious to watch throughout camp and the preseason games is Willie Lampkin, an extreme oddity of an offensive lineman who is only 5'11 and weighs just 290 pounds.



Lampkin was a Rams undrafted free agent who mostly played RG in college, but got some work at center. He was a beast in their preseason games. Video via Brandon Thorn:

Following 53-man cutdowns, the Eagles claimed Lampkin, who was waived with an injury designation. It is rare for players waived with injury designations to be claimed, and it's sometimes thought of as an "unwritten rule" that NFL teams don't do that, but Howie Roseman did. (The Rams could have placed Lampkin on injured reserve, which would have ensured that he'd have stuck on their roster, but they didn't, so it's their own fault that they lost him if indeed they're miffed at the Eagles.)

A few days after they claimed Lampkin, the Eagles placed him on injured reserve. They opened his 21-day practice window in November, so he did get to practice with the team in-season for three weeks, but those 21 days passed without the Eagles elevating him to the 53-man roster, and his season was over. 2025 was more or less a redshirt season.

• Filling out the third string are Jake Majors and undrafted rookie Jaeden Roberts.



Roberts was Alabama's starting RG in 2023 and 2024, but he lost playing time in 2025. He has great size (6'5, 333) and scouting reports say that he was a good character guy in college, but he comes with limited upside athletically.

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