Report: Eagles agree to contract adjustment with Landon Dickerson

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a contract adjustment with Landon Dickerson, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

As Fowler notes, Dickerson was due $39 million in cash over the next two seasons. More specifically, he was scheduled to make $19 million in 2026 and $20 million in 2027. He'll now make $15.7 million in 2026, meaning a pay decrease of $3.3 million.

Dickerson was also previously under contract through 2028, but now, just through 2027.

Dickerson made the Pro Bowl in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Here's a cutup of Dickerson's pancakes in 2024, when the Eagles' offensive line as a whole was dominant:

We simply did not see much of that from Dickerson in 2025, as he battled through an assortment of injuries, some known, like an August meniscus injury that required "a minor procedure," and some that he kept to himself.

Dickerson had a long injury history as a college prospect heading into the NFL:

November 2016: Torn ACL, right knee. October 2017: Right ankle surgery ended his season. 2018: Nagging/recurring left ankle injury caused him to miss most of the season. December 2020: Torn ACL, left knee.

Though Dickerson has avoided major injuries through his first five NFL seasons, he has accumulated a lot of wear and tear.

This contract adjustment could be a precursor to an early retirement after 2026 or 2027.

