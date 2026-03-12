Report: Eagles agree to contract adjustment with Landon Dickerson

March 12, 2026
The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a contract adjustment with Landon Dickerson, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:
The Eagles and three-time Pro Bowl OG Landon Dickerson have agreed to a revised two-year contract at around $36M, per sources.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2026
He was previously due $39M in 2026-27 but can hit that with 2027 incentives.
He’s due $15.7M this year and is no longer under contract in 2028. pic.twitter.com/CB4oLIP0a0
As Fowler notes, Dickerson was due $39 million in cash over the next two seasons. More specifically, he was scheduled to make $19 million in 2026 and $20 million in 2027. He'll now make $15.7 million in 2026, meaning a pay decrease of $3.3 million.
Dickerson was also previously under contract through 2028, but now, just through 2027.
Dickerson made the Pro Bowl in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Here's a cutup of Dickerson's pancakes in 2024, when the Eagles' offensive line as a whole was dominant:
We simply did not see much of that from Dickerson in 2025, as he battled through an assortment of injuries, some known, like an August meniscus injury that required "a minor procedure," and some that he kept to himself.
Dickerson had a long injury history as a college prospect heading into the NFL:
Though Dickerson has avoided major injuries through his first five NFL seasons, he has accumulated a lot of wear and tear.
This contract adjustment could be a precursor to an early retirement after 2026 or 2027.
