More Health:

January 24, 2019

A new study discovered a really romantic method of overcoming stress

All you have to do is think about your significant other

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Stress
relationship pexels Burst/Pexels

Life is pretty darn stressful — that’s a fact. The stressors may vary — from money to work to the political climate and so on — but researchers discovered a unique way to help ease your stress.

Thinking about the person closest to you — like a romantic partner — may be what you need to help decrease stress, according to a new study led by psychologists from the University of Arizona and published in the journal Psychophysiology. Specifically, they found that just thinking about your partner was as effective in lowering blood pressure from stress as actually being in the physical presence of your partner.

According to Futurity

Researchers asked 102 participants to complete a stressful task — submerging one foot into 3 inches of cold water ranging from 38 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Researchers measured participants’ blood pressure, heart rate and heart rate variability before, during and after the task.

RELATED READ: Six easy, all-natural ways to cope with stress

Participants — all of whom were in committed romantic relationships — were randomly assigned to three conditions during the cold water dunk: they either had their significant other in the room with them during the dunk, were asked to think about their romantic partner,  or asked to think about their day during the task.

Those with partners in the room or who simply thought about their partners had lower blood pressure response during the cold water submersion than the participants who were told to think about their day (the control group), MindBodyGreen reports. 

“This suggests that one way being in a romantic relationship might support people’s health is through allowing people to better cope with stress and lower levels of cardiovascular reactivity to stress across the day,” study lead author Kyle Bourassa, a psychology doctoral student at the University of Arizona, said in a news release.

"It appears that thinking of your partner as a source of support can be just as powerful as actually having them present," Bourassa said. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Stress Arizona Romantic Relationships Blood Pressure Love

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2019 draft grades: Cowboys edition
050119AmariCooper

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Illness

Is insulin’s high cost keeping diabetes patients from taking their medicine?
Insulin Injection Diabetes 04292019

Sixers

The Sixers' bench has been the surprise of Round 2 vs. Toronto Raptors
043019-GregMonroe-USAToday

Food & Drink

Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall Center City

Illness

U.S sees highest number of measles in 25 years – with eight months to go
Measles rash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved