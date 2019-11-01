More News:

November 01, 2019

Thousands without power after storm, cold front sweep region

More than 100,000 were without power Friday morning, according to PECO

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Storms
11_1 PECO outges PECO/Outages

Power outages in the region.

Heavy rainfall and damaging winds swept through the Northeast overnight, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power Friday morning.

Strong thunderstorms and winds on Halloween night pushed in a cold front through Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in the region until 12 p.m. on Friday.

By 8 a.m., more than 100,750 were without power in the Philadelphia region, according to PECO's outage map, due to collapsing power lines and falling trees.

Bucks County was particularly hard hit, with more than 39,360 customers without power on Friday morning. Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties also had thousands of outages. 

Service on nearly all SEPTA Regional Rail trains were delayed, suspended, or overcrowded Friday morning due to fallen trees and collapsed power lines. Service from Warminster and between Doylestown and Colmar were suspended until further notice and all lines were experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes, according to SEPTA's system status

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Storms Philadelphia Pennsylvania PECO Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NFL

Upon further review: An exclusive look behind the scenes at NFL headquarters on game day
NFL-headquarters_103119_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

Mailbag: Sunday's Eagles-Bears outcome is kind of a big deal
110119MitchTrubisky

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved