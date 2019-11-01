Thousands without power after storm, cold front sweep region

Heavy rainfall and damaging winds swept through the Northeast overnight, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power Friday morning.

Strong thunderstorms and winds on Halloween night pushed in a cold front through Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in the region until 12 p.m. on Friday.

By 8 a.m., more than 100,750 were without power in the Philadelphia region, according to PECO's outage map, due to collapsing power lines and falling trees.

Bucks County was particularly hard hit, with more than 39,360 customers without power on Friday morning. Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties also had thousands of outages.

Service on nearly all SEPTA Regional Rail trains were delayed, suspended, or overcrowded Friday morning due to fallen trees and collapsed power lines. Service from Warminster and between Doylestown and Colmar were suspended until further notice and all lines were experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes, according to SEPTA's system status.

