Thousands without power after storm, cold front sweep region

November 01, 2019
Heavy rainfall and damaging winds swept through the Northeast overnight, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power Friday morning.
Strong thunderstorms and winds on Halloween night pushed in a cold front through Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in the region until 12 p.m. on Friday.
By 8 a.m., more than 100,750 were without power in the Philadelphia region, according to PECO's outage map, due to collapsing power lines and falling trees.
Bucks County was particularly hard hit, with more than 39,360 customers without power on Friday morning. Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties also had thousands of outages.
Power outage and significant tree damage in Maple Glen, Horsham, Ft. Washington, Dresher (all PA) area. Lost power approx 11:45 PM. Sheltered in basement per tornado warning, noted directional change of rain hitting the house from strong winds. X on map indicates my location. pic.twitter.com/ZEaZK2Bfgh— Glenwood Home Improvements, LLC (@GlenwoodLLC) November 1, 2019
1:50am 52MPH gust resulting in multiple poles down w power loss. @ACElecConnect pic.twitter.com/onnKBWrQwu— Harvey Cedars Police Department 🇺🇸 (@HCPolice) November 1, 2019
Jackson at 5:15pm pic.twitter.com/JpkBx0eRBE— Jennifer Amato (@JAmato426) November 1, 2019
Service on nearly all SEPTA Regional Rail trains were delayed, suspended, or overcrowded Friday morning due to fallen trees and collapsed power lines. Service from Warminster and between Doylestown and Colmar were suspended until further notice and all lines were experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes, according to SEPTA's system status.
RRD: Warminster and Lansdale/Doylestown lines (between Doylestown and County) are suspended until further notice due to downed trees and Peco wire issues. Overcrowded conditions, skip stations and significant delays are possible.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) November 1, 2019
