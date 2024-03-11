Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0

NFL free agency is just around the corner, and the Philadelphia Eagles may be candidates to go on a a bit of a shopping spree. Here are three free agents who make sense.



Xavier McKinney (24), S, Giants (6'0, 201)

McKinney is one of the best safeties in the NFL, and was probably the Giants' second-best player on defense. He is arguably the best available untagged safety in free agency.

In 2023, McKinney had 116 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and 3 INTs. He is already a very good player, and he still theoretically has plenty of upside, seeing as he is still only 24 years old, younger than some of the guys who will be drafted out of college in April. I remember being highly impressed by this interception of Jalen Hurts in the Eagles' embarrassing Week 18 loss to the Giants:

McKinney will only be an option for the Eagles if they are willing to shop at the top of the market at safety, which they very well may be. It's perhaps worth noting that Hurts is good friends with McKinney from their time together at Alabama.



Bryce Huff (25), EDGE, Jets (6'3, 255)

Huff was originally an undrafted free agent, who got playing time as a rookie and has seen his role increase each season with the Jets.

Year Tackles (TFL) Sacks FF QB hits 2020 16 (4) 2 0 4 2021 14 (1) 2 0 8 2022 6 (2) 3.5 1 10 2023 29 (10) 10 0 21



As you can see, in 2023 Huff notched double digit sacks, and looked impressive doing so.



PFF had Huff down for an astronomical 67 pressures on just 334 pass rush snaps. You may recall him wrecking the game against Jack Driscoll in the Eagles' loss to the Jets last season.

The downside with Huff is that he's one-dimensional, in that he's more of a pass rush specialist than he is a three-down player, and he's probably going to get a lot of money to play a limited number of snaps. But ultimately, what he does — you know, get to the quarterback — is kind of a valuable skill.

Signing a guy like Huff only makes sense if the Eagles are fairly sure they're going to deal either Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat, which appears to be the case with the team reportedly shopping both players.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic is reporting that she expects the Eagles to "aggressively pursue Huff in free agency."

So I guess we're cheating a bit on this one.

Jeremy Chinn (26), S/LB, Panthers (6'3, 220)

If you'll recall, Chinn is the player the Eagles would have selected in the second round of the 2020 draft if they hadn't taken Jalen Hurts. Also, according to a few folks around the league who I trust, the Eagles had interest in dealing for Chinn at the trade deadline, but Chinn suffered a shoulder injury, thus ending all trade consideration.

According to PFF, Chinn's snaps were split like so:

Slot Box safety Outside corner Edge Deep safety 143 107 19 14 2



As you can see, he almost exclusively plays near the line of scrimmage. You don't want Chinn covering speedy receivers, but he can run with tight ends and some bigger slot receivers. He's also physical in run support, and can blitz:

I wouldn't view Chinn as a starter on the Eagles' defense, and certainly not the answer at safety in free agency, but he could be a versatile sub-package player at the right price.