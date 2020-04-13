More News:

April 13, 2020

Severe storms cause widespread power outages, building damage across Philadelphia region

A tornado watch is in effect until 6 p.m.

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Storms
tornado watch Philadelphia New Jersey power outages damaging wind Screenshot via Twitter/@NWS_MountHolly

Severe storms passing through the Philadelphia region have left tens of thousands of people without power. The worst winds are forecast for Monday afternoon.

Thousands of people in the Philadelphia region are without power Monday, the result of dangerous winds that have damaged buildings and downed trees and power lines. 

The worst of the winds – with gusts of up to 45 mph in the city – are expected in the afternoon as severe storms continue moving through the area, according to the National Weather Service

A tornado watch is an effect in the Philadelphia region until 6 p.m. A high wind warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Hail is also possible. 

Winds could persist in between storms and tidal flooding also is expected to occur on parts of the Chesapeake, Delaware, and Barnegat bays.

Nearly 50,000 residents are currently without power, including 36,000 Atlantic City Electric customers, 12,000 PECO customers and 1,100 PSE&G customers. Those numbers could increase as storms move across Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

The first wave of showers began arriving at 6:30 a.m. In Delaware, wind gusts reached 70 mph. At the Jersey Shore, they hit 82 mph at Island Beach State Park and damaged the roof of Congress Hall in Cape May.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to be cautious and instructs people to remain downstairs and away from windows in their homes. People also are advised to secure all outdoor furniture. 

A crane in Center City was spotted swaying by NBC10 due to the high winds across Philly.

All Action Water Sports saw its roof in Somers Point get completely blown off by the high winds.

A Sunoco gas station in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County completely collapsed due to the storm on Monday.


The Wildwood boardwalk was ripped apart by the wind gusts on Monday.


Here's the National Weather Service's forecast for Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday morning: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Storms Philadelphia Cape May National Weather Service Severe Weather New Jersey Winds Tornadoes Delaware Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 NFL Draft preview: Offensive tackle
041320MattPeart

Transportation

NJ Transit, private carrier riders now required to wear face masks when traveling due to coronavirus pandemic
NJ Transit face masks coronavirus

Health News

Why so many epidemics originate in Asia and Africa – and why we can expect more
Wuhan china coronavirus covid19.jpg

Eagles

LeSean McCoy wants to keep playing, help 'young superstar' running back
LeSean-McCoy-Chiefs-return-Eagles_041220

Coronavirus

GoPuff opens Port Richmond site early amid surging coronavirus demands, seeks to hire thousands nationwide
GoPuff opens port richmond

Entertainment

Digital coloring book is available from Adobe to help beat social distancing blues
Adobe Digital Coloring Book

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved