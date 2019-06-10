More News:

June 10, 2019

Touring book truck to stop at Free Library this week

The Poetry to the People tour will be in Philadelphia on Friday, June 14, selling books and hosting events

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Libraries
Philly Free Library bus tour Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Poetry to the People traveling book bus will be in Philadelphia on Friday, June 14, at the Free Library's main branch.

A touring book truck bringing books and poetry to underserved communities is making a stop in Philly this Friday. 

From 3 to 6 p.m. on June 14 at the Parkway Central branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia, the Poetry to the People tour — a collab between New York-based House of Speakeasy and global story exchange organization Narrative 4 — will park its bus and give away some free books and sell others at low prices.

The bus will park at 1901 Wood St., which is on the north side of the library. 

The tour will also feature events hosted by local artists, like workshops, open mics, and readings. There will be two workshops and readings that afternoon, including one led by Philadelphia's Poet Laureate, Raquel Salas Rivera. Here's more information on the events.

The Poetry to the People 1,800-mile tour begins in Brooklyn on Thursday, June 13, then heads to Philadelphia and eight more destinations before ending in New Orleans on Sunday, June 23.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Education Libraries Philadelphia Benjamin Franklin Parkway Free Library of Philadelphia Books

