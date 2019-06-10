More News:

June 10, 2019

Patti LaBelle to perform on 'Good Morning America' live broadcast in Philly

The 'Godmother of Soul' will be among the local guests, along with Gritty, Mayor Jim Kenney and others, on Thursday

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Celebrities
Patti LaBelle GMA Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa USA

Patti LaBelle, pictured above singing at a concert in West Palm Beach, Florida in February, will perform during 'Good Morning America's' live broadcast from Eakin Oval in Philadelphia on Thursday, June 13.

Philly legend Patti LaBelle and Gritty will be among those joining "Good Morning America" hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan during the show's live broadcast from Eakins Oval on Thursday.

The Emmy-award winning ABC morning show is hosting a special broadcast in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art as part of its pop-up tour of U.S. cities this summer. Mayor Jim Kenney is scheduled to appear on the episode, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and some local athletes.

Thursday's broadcast at Eakins Oval will begin at 7 a.m. You can request free tickets to be part of GMA'S live audience here.

LATEST: "Good Morning America" will broadcast in Philly this week; here’s how to get tickets

LaBelle, 75, who grew up in Philadelphia and now lives part-time in Wynnewood, has been consistently touring and performing for years. On July 12, she'll be in Bensalem, Pennsylvania at the Parx Casino.

During Monday's GMA broadcast, Roberts teased that Philadelphia was chosen for the location ahead of Father's Day because of an unnamed local man who will be featured.

"We decided, in part, because we learned about one very special dad who's generosity to the community there knows no limits, and we cannot wait for you to meet him," Robert said.

The festivities will begin on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, where the GMA co-anchors will throw the first pitch at the Phillies game.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
  Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
  Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
  Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Celebrities Philadelphia Television Gritty ABC Eakins Oval Patti LaBelle Entertainment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The 10 worst contracts in the NFC East
060919EliManning

Vehicles

No, the Philadelphia Parking Authority didn't ticket a car that caught fire on South Street
fire car parking ticket

Food & Drink

Check out the food and drink vendors at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties
Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties

Phillies

MLB rumors: The Phillies could trade for these five top-of-the-line starters right now
marcus-stroman-blue-jays_060819_usat

Opioids

Drexel survey shows support in Kensington for overdose prevention site
Carroll - Kensington

Travel

American Airlines launches flight from Philly to 'Game of Thrones' filming location
Dubrovnik American Airlines Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved