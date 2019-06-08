More News:

June 08, 2019

Good Morning America will broadcast in Philly this week; here's how to get tickets

ABC's flagship morning show is headed to Eakins Oval

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
ABC’s flagship morning show “Good Morning America” is coming to the city where America was born.

The show will be broadcast live from Eakins Oval on Thursday, June 13, starting at 7 a.m. according to a release from ABC. More information is expected to be released before Thursday.

Co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and former New York Giants defensive lineman Michael Strahan will anchor a special edition of GMA in front of a live audience outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Fans interested in snagging one of the available free tickets can head to 1iota, a website dedicated to selling tickets for television tapings, and apply for tickets to the event.

"Good Morning America" came to West Philadelphia just over two years ago, when it featured the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the Karabots Pediatric Care Center.

And Eakins Oval is regularly used when Philadelphia is on a national stage, like when the city hosted the 2017 NFL Draft, and, more recently, when presidential candidate Joe Biden launched his 2020 campaign.

It's been a big few weeks for Philadelphia appearances on national television: in late May, Ellen DeGeneres' daytime show went to South Philly and gave away a car with former Eagle Jon Dorenbos and current Phillie Rhys Hoskins.

