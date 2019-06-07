More News:

June 07, 2019

West Point identifies cadet killed in accident as 22-year-old from New Jersey

Cadet Christopher J. Morgan went to West Orange High School and was studying legal studies at the military academy

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Colleges Deaths
Army Cadet West Orange West Point - The U.S. Military Academy/Facebook

Cadet Christopher J. Morgan, an Essex County native and West Orange High School grad, was killed Thursday morning in a vehicle accident at the U.S. Military training area in West Point.

Cadet Christopher J. Morgan has been identified as the U.S. Military Academy student who was killed  when the vehicle he was in rolled over during a Thursday morning training exercise, officials at West Point announced Friday afternoon.

Morgan, 22, of Essex County, New Jersey, died in the accident at the academy's training facility, according to a release from the military academy.

MORE: Philly deputy sheriff, LGBTQ liaison Dante Austin found dead in office Friday

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent, U.S. Military Academy, said in a statement Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

Morgan attended West Orange High School where he played football and wrestled, setting the West Orange record for wrestling wins in a season. He also wrestled during his time at Army, and was studying Law and Legal Studies at the academy.

“We are devastated by the news of Chris’ passing. He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport,” Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward said in a statement Friday. “Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

New Jersey Senator and presidential candidate Cory Booker said Morgan embodied "the best of what New Jersey – and our country – has to offer" in a statement Friday.

"It is always tragic when a life ends too early," Booker said, "but in the short time he had, CJ dedicated himself to his country and leaves behind a legacy of courage and sacrifice."

Cadets are holding a vigil to honor Morgan on Friday night, West Point said, and a memorial ceremony and private funeral service will be held next week.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Colleges Deaths Essex County Vehicles New Jersey West Orange Army U.S. Military

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles agree to four-year contract extension with Carson Wentz
060619CarsonWentz

Vehicles

No, the Philadelphia Parking Authority didn't ticket a car that caught fire on South Street
fire car parking ticket

Food & Drink

Check out the food and drink vendors at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties
Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties

Eagles

What they're saying: Wentz 'is a great pick' for MVP and everyone loves Arcega-Whiteside
Carroll - Eagles Stock J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Opioids

Drexel survey shows support in Kensington for overdose prevention site
Carroll - Kensington

Travel

American Airlines launches flight from Philly to 'Game of Thrones' filming location
Dubrovnik American Airlines Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved