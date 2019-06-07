West Point identifies cadet killed in accident as 22-year-old from New Jersey

Cadet Christopher J. Morgan has been identified as the U.S. Military Academy student who was killed when the vehicle he was in rolled over during a Thursday morning training exercise, officials at West Point announced Friday afternoon.

Morgan, 22, of Essex County, New Jersey, died in the accident at the academy's training facility, according to a release from the military academy.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent, U.S. Military Academy, said in a statement Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

Morgan attended West Orange High School where he played football and wrestled, setting the West Orange record for wrestling wins in a season. He also wrestled during his time at Army, and was studying Law and Legal Studies at the academy.

“We are devastated by the news of Chris’ passing. He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport,” Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward said in a statement Friday. “Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

New Jersey Senator and presidential candidate Cory Booker said Morgan embodied "the best of what New Jersey – and our country – has to offer" in a statement Friday.

"It is always tragic when a life ends too early," Booker said, "but in the short time he had, CJ dedicated himself to his country and leaves behind a legacy of courage and sacrifice."

Cadets are holding a vigil to honor Morgan on Friday night, West Point said, and a memorial ceremony and private funeral service will be held next week.

