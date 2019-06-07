Autopsies show victims at Dominican Republic hotel died of similar causes

All three victims that died after staying at the same hotel in the Dominican Republic within five days of each other suffered from similar complications, according to newly-released autopsy results.

The Pennsylvania woman and the couple from Maryland all died of complications from hemorrhaging, pulmonary edema and enlarged hearts while staying at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana hotel last month, the Washington Post reported.

The woman, Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, from Allentown, was at the hotel for just two hours when she suffered from respiratory failure and pulmonary edema on May 25 and died in her room, the autopsy revealed. The Maryland couple reportedly died from the same causes five days later.

A Colorado couple is now alleging that they, too, got sick while on vacation at the same resort in June 2018.

The couple suffered from symptoms that a doctor said resembled poisoning from an insecticide that persisted, even after they changed rooms at the hotel. They sued Grand Bahia Principe after the resort refused a refund or to reveal the chemicals used on the resort grounds.

