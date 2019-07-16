Townsends Inlet Bridge between Sea Isle City, Avalon tentatively set to reopen July 30

The Townsends Inlet Bridge between Sea Isle City and Avalon is tentatively set to reopen July 30 – 10 months after it closed in September for repairs.

The re-opening date, two months later than the original target date, is the same updated target date provided by Cape May County on June 1 — though there's still some wiggle room in case something goes wrong.

Cape May County Engineer Robert Church told the Sea Isle News on Tuesday that it "appears" the July 30 date will hold, though there are still "several remaining work items" and "the potential for weather to be an issue" before the bridge officially opens.

Drone footage from July 15, shot by the engineering firm working on the Townsends Inlet Bridge, gives an aerial view of the bridge spanning the water and connecting the two popular Jersey Shore towns:

The 79-year-old bridge closed in September for a substructure repair project, before inspections revealed deterioration that led to the replacement of seven different bridge spans.

This summer's construction marked the third straight year the bridge's service was interrupted during prime summer travel months. In 2017, a crack in a bridge support closed the bridge for two months; last year, the bridge closed for three weeks to replace railings and make other structural repairs.

