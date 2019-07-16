Giant opening second Heirloom Market in University City this August

Giant announced this week the second Heirloom Market in Philly would open next month in University City.

The 9,950-square-foot market will be located at 3401 Chestnut St. in University City and officially open its doors for business on August 2, the chain announced on Tuesday.

Giant announced it was opening three additional Heirloom Markets after the initial success of the Graduate Hospital location in February. Stores in Northern Liberties and Queen Village will be open by the year's end.

Giant opened the 2303 Bainbridge St. market in late January as the chain's first-ever smaller concept space, designed to be a more communal, European-inspired store. These stores are the chain's first foray into urban market concepts.

At the University City location, conveniently located near both Penn and Drexel's campuses, there will be free sampling, an expanded fresh-made sushi department, a gourmet cheese section with pairing recommendations, a make-your-own olive oil and vinegar stand, and kombucha on tap, the chain announced.

And a number of Philly businesses are partnering with Giant at this location, including High Street on Market, Claudio Specialty Foods, Isgro Pastries, and grind-your-own One Village Coffee beans.

The University City location will also offer Giant Direct, which allows customers to order groceries online for next-day pickup or delivery through a mobile app.

The store will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week and will be hiring about 50 full- and part-time employees.

