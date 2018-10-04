GIANT reveals Graduate Hospital plan for first 'Heirloom' small-format market

GIANT Food stores will use Philadelphia as a testing ground for a brand new small-format concept, announcing plans on Thursday to open an urban store in the city's Graduate Hospital neighborhood.

The Carlisle-based supermarket chain, which has been investing heavily in Pennsylvania, said it's celebrating its 95th anniversary with the creation of GIANT Heirloom Market.

"We can't help thinking about the next chapter in GIANT'S story," said Nicholas Bertram, president of GIANT Food Stores.

"Philadelphia is a natural choice for us to debut our new GIANT Heirloom Market format, as we're able to draw upon our passion for food and our fondness for local purveyors, all while leveraging innovation to bring something special to our new Graduate Hospital neighbors."

The urban, small-format store is becoming a trend as big retailers such as Target expand with miniature locations in Philadelphia.

GIANT has had a Grant Avenue location in Philadelphia since 2011, but will open its first downtown store at 2303 Bainbridge St. in Graduate Hospital. The company plans to open several GIANT Heirloom Markets in Philadelphia.

"More and more companies are looking to do business in Philadelphia due to our abundant resources, welcoming spirit and diverse neighborhoods," Mayor Jim Kenney said at a news conference Thursday morning.

"The City of Philadelphia is honored to have been selected by GIANT to debut its new store format."

Source/GIANT Food Stores Rendering of GIANT Heirloom Market at 2303 Bainbridge Street.

With the small-format concept, GIANT says its aim is to bring modernity and innovation to urban neighborhoods, providing residents with specific needs based on community meetings and market research.

The 9,500-square foot location is expected to open by the end of 2018 and will bring approximately 60 jobs to the neighborhood.

"Our new GIANT Heirloom Market is as unique and special as the neighborhood it serves, the direct result of our close collaboration with the local community it will soon be serving," said Bertram.

"From featuring products made locally to being staffed by people who call the neighborhood home, GIANT Heirloom Market is a true reflection of the surrounding community, and we can't wait to see our shared vision come to life in just a few short months."