October 02, 2018

Food and drink vendors for Cherry Street Pier revealed

As the opening gets closer, more details on the mixed-use space are being announced

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cherry Street Pier, a renovated waterfront warehouse that extends into the Delaware River, will officially open on Friday, Oct. 12. 

The mixed-use space will include artist studios, art exhibitions and installations, a market space, an outdoor garden and food and drink vendors.

As the opening of Cherry Street Pier gets closer, more details are being revealed. The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation has announced three of the food vendors that will open in the redesigned 55,000-square foot building: Little Baby's Ice Cream, Hardena/Waroeng Surabaya and Birdie's Biscuits.

Cherry Street Pier site plan from Groundswell Design Group.

South Philly's family-run Hardena/Waroeng Surabaya, which scored big with a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic this year, hopes to bring Indonesian cuisine to a wider audience with the new Cherry Street Pier outpost. 

Menu highlights will include chicken, lamb or pork satay with jasmine rice and sweet pickles; rendang served as a hoagie with lettuce and tomato, or served classic with jasmine rice and side salad; veggie corn fritters with sweet and spicy chili sauce; and rice plate specials that will change daily.

Offering something sweet will be Little Baby's Ice Cream, which will be located in the outdoor garden. The outpost will offer a rotating selection of ice cream flavors and non-dairy options. Also for sale will be unique milkshakes, such as Birch Beer Vanilla Bean, Blackberry Sage, Buttered Popcorn, Ants on a Log, Everything Bagel, Earl Grey Sriracha and more.

On Saturdays and Sundays, Reading Terminal Market favorite Birdie's Biscuits will be open at the pier, too. There will be both sweet and savory options. Try one that tastes like blueberry cheesecake, or apple cobbler, or one with mushrooms and brie.

As for drinks, there will be a bar with local beer, cider and spirits. 

The bar will include offerings from Kurant, which produces its cider from fresh pressed apples, mostly from Pennsylvania. Expect to find exclusive ciders poured only at the pier. 

Two specialty cocktails at the bar will be the Cherry St. Mule and the Pier 9 Punch. The Delaware River Waterfront is also working to create a draft wine system.

Sinead Cummings
