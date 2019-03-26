Tractor trailer crash spills dish soap down Pennsylvania Turnpike

March 26, 2019
The Pennsylvania Turnpike was slick with soap Tuesday morning after a car collided with a tractor trailer carrying many gallons of dish soap.
The crash occurred near Exton just after 3 a.m. and has forced road crews to close the eastbound lanes between the Valley Forge interchange and the Downingtown exit.
NBC reported the spill was over a large area, so roads could be closed for quite some time.
According to the turnpike commission on Twitter, drivers can get around the spill by taking Route 100 South to Route 30 East, then north onto 202 for 12 miles before getting on I-76 West. Then drivers can re-enter the turnpike at the Valley Forge (326) ramp.
Emergency Detour @PA_Turnpike due to an accident I-76E at MM 317.5. Take State Route 100 S (5 miles) to US Route 30 E (2.5 miles) to US Route 202 N (12 miles) to Route I-76W (.5 mile). Re-enter #paturnpike at Valley Forge (326). pic.twitter.com/bExdE5T72L— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) March 26, 2019
Here's a look at the soapy mess on the PA Turnpike. A trailer split in half and spilled dish soap across the road. Thanks @PATurnpikeAlert for the pic. We are hearing that the EB direction will be closed for at least 3 more hours...WB is open. Take RT-202 or RT-30. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7dIjtg9RZC— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 26, 2019
