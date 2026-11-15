Trans Art Mart to feature local artists at The Rotunda on Dec. 5-6

Trans Art Mart will return to Philadelphia on Dec. 5-6, bringing together local transgender, nonbinary and gender-expansive artists for a two-day market at The Rotunda in University City.

The market will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at 4014 Walnut St. Shoppers can browse artwork and handmade goods, meet the artists and buy directly from them.

A portion of the admission fees will support local trans reparations groups that redistribute money to Black transgender community members. Admission is a suggested $5 for adults and children older than 5, but people can pay more or less. No one will be turned away if they can't afford to pay.

Trans Art Mart held its first market at Love City Brewing in 2022, after earlier plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was created to give trans and nonbinary artists a place to sell their work and connect with the community.

Masks are required for shoppers, vendors and staff. Organizers say everyone must wear a KN95 mask or better, covering their nose and mouth, except briefly while eating or drinking.

The Rotunda has an accessible ramp entrance on the right side of the building, toward the back. The ramp can be reached by following the concrete path from Walnut Street.

More information is available on the Trans Art Mart website.

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days

Location: The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St., Philadelphia

Admission: Suggested $5 for adults and children older than 5; no one turned away for lack of funds

Masks: Required; KN95 or better

Accessibility: Ramp entrance on the right side of the building, toward the back

More information: Trans Art Mart

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