More News:

September 19, 2018

Trenton police officer charged with sexually assaulting minor

William Sanchez-Monllor has apparently been a police officer in Trenton since 2010

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Sexual Assaults Police
William L. Sanchez-Monllor Photo courtesy/Burlington County Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Trenton police officer William L. Sanchez-Monllor, 36, has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Trenton police officer was charged with sexually assaulting a minor. 

William Sanchez-Monllor, 36, of Burlington Township, N.J., has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of endangering a child. 

MORE: New Jersey’s latest legal marijuana bill reportedly proposes the lowest weed tax in the country

According to NJ.com, Sanchez-Monllor, who has been a Trenton police officer since 2010, was taken into custody at the Burlington Township Police Department on Tuesday. 

Police reported that abuse allegedly occurred on multiple occasions in Burlington County, but it wasn't immediately clear the age or gender of the victim or the victim's relationship to Sanchez-Monllor. 

Sanchez-Monllor will appear in New Jersey Superior Court on Wednesday, but a date for a detention hearing was not immediately set.

The case is being investigated by police and the prosecutor's office in Burlington Township. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sexual Assaults Police New Jersey Trenton Officers Burlington Township Minors

Just In

Must Read

Recycling

Stop recycling takeout containers, Philadelphia – but go ahead and leave caps on water bottles
Philadelphia what can be recycled

Eagles

Eagles vs. Colts: Five matchups to watch
091918TYHilton

Business

Here's a look inside Sprouts Farmers Market at Lincoln Square
Carroll - Sprouts Farmers Market

Food & Drink

Manayunk restaurant offering specialty cakes infused with alcohol
Boozy Cake at SOMO Restaurant

Sixers

Sixers promote former player Elton Brand to general manager
091818_elton-brand_usat

Senior Health

Day-tripping to the dispensary: Seniors in pain hop aboard the canna-bus
09182018_Bud&Bloom

Escapes

Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.