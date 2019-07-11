More News:

July 11, 2019

At Trump's behest, Lockheed Martin keeping Coatesville, Pennsylvania helicopter plant open

The president congratulated CEO Marillyn Hewson in a tweet

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Donald Trump
060718DonaldTrump Larry McCormack/USA TODAY Sports

President Donald Trump.

Lockheed Martin Corp. has decided to keep its helicopter plant open in Coatesville, Chester County, after President Donald Trump pressed its owner to reconsider closing.

CEO Marillyn Hewson announced on Wednesday that "at the request" of Trump the plant will remain open while the company searches for work in the slumping rotorcraft industry. 

"At the request of President Trump, I took another look at our decision to close the Coatesville, PA facility and have decided to keep it open while we pursue additional work," a statement released Wednesday evening read.

On social media on Wednesday night, the president tweeted: "We are very proud of Pennsylvania and the people who work there," and "Thank you to Lockheed Martin, one of the USA's truly great companies!"

The plant — which does completion work for Sikorsky’s S-92 and S-76D helicopters — has been in a multi-year slump, it management blaming a lack of work at the plant and in the rotorcraft industry. Lockheed Martin announced last month it would close the Coatesville facility by the end of the year because it didn't have enough orders to stay operational. It employs 465 people.

Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, lauded the move on social media, too, thanking the president and congressional colleagues for supporting the decision. 

"Lockheed Martin's commitment to keep operational the Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville provides short-term certainty for 465 workers, who were expected to either lose their jobs or be re-located later this year," Toomey said.

But Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey expressed concern about the lack of a "specific plan to bring new work to the Coatesville facility that would keep the plant open beyond the next several months." 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Donald Trump Philadelphia Helicopters Politics Pennsylvania Coatesville

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

This is Carter Hart's team now, even if the Flyers goalie doesn't want to admit it
071019_Carter-Hart_usat

Protests

Immigration rights demonstrators arrested during sit-in at Joe Biden's Philadelphia headquarters
Joe Biden protest headquarters

Film

'The Lion King' remake asks, 'Can You Feel The Slog Tonight?'
Mufasa and Simba

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Health News

Viral ice cream-licking challenge videos pose public health threat
ice cream challenge

Pets

PSPCA offering $25 off all kitten and cat adoptions through Monday
Carroll - Cat

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved