August 28, 2019

TSA just banned these Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Disney souvenirs

And just in time for the attraction to open at Disney World in Orlando on Thursday

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Star Wars
Star Wars disney TSA ban Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Sipa USA)

Invited guests check out Black Spire Outpost during a sneak peek of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios, which opens on Thursday. Just days before the attraction opens, TSA is banning a popular souvenir soda container from flights because it looks like an explosive.

Disney's new theme park additions in California and Florida are causing some problems for travelers and TSA.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland in California, and (as of Thursday) at Disney World in Orlando are selling every kind of Batuu-themed souvenir you can think of: Lightsabers, blasters, droid headbands, kitchenware. Even soda bottles.

MORE: Farmer's Almanac predicts colder-than-normal temperatures, lots of snow, and a long winter

The specially-designed Coca-Cola bottles in particular were modeled after replica explosives inspired by the Star Wars franchise. And apparently, they're extremely popular among fans. Here's what they look like.

TSA released a statement saying it would ban the bottles from both carry-on and checked bags because they resemble explosives.

"Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags," AskTSA tweeted.

This may come as a disappointment to diehard fans of Disney and Star Wars, as the highly-anticipated opening of the attraction in Orlando nears. 

Asked if the soda containers would be permissible if the lids — which most resemble an actual explosive — were removed, the TSA said if discovered in a bag and agents believe it's real, "the item will be treated as such until advised by law enforcement." 

A request for comment from Disney was not immediately answered. We'll update when we hear back.

