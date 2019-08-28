TSA just banned these Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Disney souvenirs

Disney's new theme park additions in California and Florida are causing some problems for travelers and TSA.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland in California, and (as of Thursday) at Disney World in Orlando are selling every kind of Batuu-themed souvenir you can think of: Lightsabers, blasters, droid headbands, kitchenware. Even soda bottles.

The specially-designed Coca-Cola bottles in particular were modeled after replica explosives inspired by the Star Wars franchise. And apparently, they're extremely popular among fans. Here's what they look like.

TSA released a statement saying it would ban the bottles from both carry-on and checked bags because they resemble explosives.

"Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags," AskTSA tweeted.

This may come as a disappointment to diehard fans of Disney and Star Wars, as the highly-anticipated opening of the attraction in Orlando nears.

Asked if the soda containers would be permissible if the lids — which most resemble an actual explosive — were removed, the TSA said if discovered in a bag and agents believe it's real, "the item will be treated as such until advised by law enforcement."

A request for comment from Disney was not immediately answered. We'll update when we hear back.

