More News:

August 22, 2018

Twitter was down in northeastern United States briefly, but the issue appears resolved

Users were having timeline troubles

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Twitter
Twitter app PA Images/Sipa USA/for PhillyVoice

The Twitter app on a mobile phone.

Those Twitter users who saw a lot of loading animations this afternoon were not alone.

According to DownDetector.com, DownRightNow.com, and plenty of frustrated Twitter users, the northeastern United States is having a hard time using the microblogging website.

Here’s a what Down Detector’s outage map looked like at of 4:22 p.m. ET, for reference:

Down Detector Map

Timelines had been stagnant for at least a half-hour at the time of this article’s posting, although users could still tweet and search tweets. By 4:55 the map had begun to clear up, and the red outage hot-spots overlaying  Philadelphia; New York; Washington D.C. and Baltimore; and Boston had begun to dissipate.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology Twitter Philadelphia Social Media Online Internet outages

Just In

Must Read

Health Stories

The Monthly Migraine: My 'migraine' piercing
08212018_monthly_migraine

Airplanes

Post Malone's plane makes emergency landing after errant New Jersey takeoff
Post Malone

Celebrities

Kevin Hart told Trump to 'suck it' at the VMAs, president's supporters call for boycott
Kevin Hart

Politics

Pa. GOP candidate Scott Wagner: 'Russians are going to help me with Tom Wolf'
Scott Wagner

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, before the 'dress rehearsal game'
081918DougPederson

Eagles

Who's likely playing (and who likely isn't) in the Eagles' preseason game against the Browns
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Josh Adams

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.