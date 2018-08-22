Twitter was down in northeastern United States briefly, but the issue appears resolved

Those Twitter users who saw a lot of loading animations this afternoon were not alone.

According to DownDetector.com, DownRightNow.com, and plenty of frustrated Twitter users, the northeastern United States is having a hard time using the microblogging website.

Here’s a what Down Detector’s outage map looked like at of 4:22 p.m. ET, for reference:

Timelines had been stagnant for at least a half-hour at the time of this article’s posting, although users could still tweet and search tweets. By 4:55 the map had begun to clear up, and the red outage hot-spots overlaying Philadelphia; New York; Washington D.C. and Baltimore; and Boston had begun to dissipate.

