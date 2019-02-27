Twitter reacts to Michael Cohen's scathing testimony about Trump

February 27, 2019
Michael Cohen is appearing in front of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to discuss his personal and professional dealings with President Donald Trump.
During the prepared portion of his testimony Cohen called Trump a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat." Cohen's testimony also provided more insight into Trump's contact with Russia during the 2016 election, his payments to Stormy Daniels, and the president's personal taxes.
Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, was sentenced to three years in prison for a series of federal crimes, including campaign finance violations and tax evasion.
Gosar: "You're a pathological liar. You don't know truth from falsehood."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 27, 2019
Cohen: "Sir, I'm sorry, are you referring to me or the president?"
Not one Republican has asked Michael Cohen about the exhibit showing @realDonaldTrump committing a federal crime in the Oval Office. Not one. pic.twitter.com/UBam5PuuwE— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) February 27, 2019
The tricky part for Republicans working to position Cohen as a lying, lowlife, self-interested sleaze is that he was, for ten years, the chosen close confidant and enforcer for a president they consistently support.— Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) February 27, 2019
Hice: "This is the first time in history that we have someone convicted of lying to Congress here to testify in front of Congress. So, congrats on that."— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) February 27, 2019
Cohen: "Thank you."
LOL
Rep. Jordan is fired up. "We are getting 30 mins from a guy who is going to prison."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 27, 2019
Rep. Gosar (R-AZ) calls Cohen a "pathological liar."
Republicans' narrative remains that Cohen should not be believed and is a disgruntled employee who is mad he doesn't work at the WH.
Conclusion, Michael Cohen has no reason to lie today. #CohenHearing https://t.co/gow8208m9d— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) February 27, 2019
Hearing Jim Jordan, whose goal today is to defend Donald Trump at all costs, repeatedly tag Cohen over the term "blind loyalty," is ... weird.— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 27, 2019
Me, watching the Cohen hearing: pic.twitter.com/5ashC7Dzao— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 27, 2019
If the Republicans' chief objection today is that Michael Cohen is a convicted liar, I'm sure they won't object to subpoenaing Donald Trump Jr., Alan Weisselberg, and Roger Stone to tell their side of this story?— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 27, 2019
NEW: Here are some of the key documents Michael Cohen submitted to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to bolster his claims that Trump is a liar https://t.co/YEFwEXVEAm pic.twitter.com/pnrC28ZW4c— Bloomberg (@business) February 27, 2019
Uh-oh! Things just got REAL!— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 27, 2019
Michael Cohen just mentioned 'Ivanka Trump'
I'm pretty sure Donnie is throwing lamps in his Vietnam Hotel.
There’s always a tweet: Cohen’s testimony edition pic.twitter.com/71evsrzSEj— Dusty Giebel (@DustinGiebel) February 27, 2019
“He lied about it because he never expected to win.”— Carlos Lozada (@CarlosLozadaWP) February 27, 2019
So much about the past three years can be explained because people assumed Hillary Clinton could not lose and Donald Trump could not win. And everyone acted accordingly.
Cohen is saying @realDonaldTrump knew about Wikileaks in advance. That is a big deal.— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 27, 2019
And that’s what all this is about. Cohen just wants to be famous. He always wanted his own TV show and the limelight and when he couldn’t get it one way he had to try another.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 27, 2019
Jim Jordan asking Cohen how he could work for someone he didn’t like for an extended period of time.— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 27, 2019
Everybody who has ever had a job ever: pic.twitter.com/nRQwTX4P6S
