Twitter reacts to Michael Cohen's scathing testimony about Trump

Michael Cohen is appearing in front of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to discuss his personal and professional dealings with President Donald Trump.

During the prepared portion of his testimony Cohen called Trump a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat." Cohen's testimony also provided more insight into Trump's contact with Russia during the 2016 election, his payments to Stormy Daniels, and the president's personal taxes.

Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, was sentenced to three years in prison for a series of federal crimes, including campaign finance violations and tax evasion.

Watch Cohen's testimony before the House live here.

Here's what Twitter had to say. We'll be updating this as the hearing progresses.













