More News:

February 27, 2019

Twitter reacts to Michael Cohen's scathing testimony about Trump

The president's former personal attorney answered questions from House Oversight Committee members on Wednesday

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Michael Cohen
227MichaelCohenHouseCommitteeTestimony Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney, testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Feb. 27, 2019 in Washington. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for a series of federal crimes, including campaign finance violations and tax evasion.

Michael Cohen is appearing in front of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to discuss his personal and professional dealings with President Donald Trump.

During the prepared portion of his testimony Cohen called Trump a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat." Cohen's testimony also provided more insight into Trump's contact with Russia during the 2016 election, his payments to Stormy Daniels, and the president's personal taxes.

LATEST: Michael Cohen offers wide-ranging testimony to House committee about personal, business dealing with Trump

Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, was sentenced to three years in prison for a series of federal crimes, including campaign finance violations and tax evasion.

Watch Cohen's testimony before the House live here.

Here's what Twitter had to say. We'll be updating this as the hearing progresses.




Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Michael Cohen Washington D.C. Donald Trump Philadelphia Twitter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Examining the Eagles' quarterback situation beyond Carson Wentz, after Nick Foles' exit
022719NateSudfeld

Neighborhoods

West Philly's hobbit-door creator fell ill — and then her neighbors stepped in to help
225PeterStathisWestPhillyDoors

Lawsuits

Herb Lipson's widow suing PhillyMag, estate for $1.6 million
02262019_Philadelphia_magazine_PM

Eagles

The best (and worst) NFL Combine workouts by current Eagles players
022719CarsonWentz

Illness

2 Rutgers students diagnosed with bacterial meningitis
Carroll - Rutgers University-Camden

Parties

Spin offering perks to Bumble users in March
Carroll - SPiN Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved