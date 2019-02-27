Michael Cohen offers wide-ranging testimony to House committee about personal, business dealing with Trump

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, is testifying publicly before a House committee about his dealings with the president both professionally and personally on Wednesday.

Early in his testimony, Cohen said. "I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman, and he is a cheat."

The Associated Press obtained a copy of Cohen's prepared testimony before the hearing and reported Wednesday morning that Cohen will say that Trump knew Wikileaks had the Hillary Clinton emails ahead of their release. He also is expected to testify that Trump told him to lie about Trump's business dealings with Russia and will describe the president as a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat," the AP reported.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Trump-Russia real estate project, which Cohen was negotiating with Russia during the election.

Watch Cohen's testimony before the House committee live below.



