Upper Darby identify police identify 15-year-old who left newborn baby on porch

The story went viral after authorities shared a photo of the child on Facebook

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Upper Darby Police announced late Friday night the identity of the mother of a newborn baby who was found abandoned Tuesday on a porch.

The baby's mother is a 15-year-old juvenile female who lives in Upper Darby, according to police, who said she's been offered "the help that she needs", though it's unclear what the help was.

The mother is expected to be charged with recklessly endangering the welfare of a child, according to ABC13. The mother's parents were not aware of the situation, according to police.

The story went viral earlier this week when Upper Darby Police shared a photo of the newborn baby on Facebook in an attempt to figure out what happened. The baby was found, wrapped in a white blanket, on a porch in the township. The baby's umbilical cord was still attached.

The post picked up more than 1,300 shares on Facebook in just four days as police tried to solve the case.

The baby, a girl, was released from the hospital Thursday and placed in foster care, according to ABC13.

