More News:

January 03, 2023

Driver wanted for fatal hit-and-run in Cape May County taken into custody, state police say

Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, was killed on Dec. 29 in a crash in Upper Township

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hit-and-Run
Hit Run Crash Cape May County Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Upper Township, New Jersey on Dec. 29, 2022. The driver has been arrested, state police say.

A motorist that struck and killed an 80-year-old woman in Upper Township last Thursday has been taken into custody, New Jersey State Police said Tuesday.

A silver or grey SUV struck Marjorie Straubmuller, a pedestrian, near the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane around 6:30 p.m., police said. The vehicle fled the scene. 

In the days after the crash, state police released a sketch of a male suspect wanted in the hit-and-run.

***UPDATE*** The individual who is responsible for this crime has been identified and is in custody. Thank you to...

Posted by New Jersey State Police on Friday, December 30, 2022

Police have not released the name of the driver and no charges have been announced. 

Bob DeMari, a neighbor who was in the area at the time of the crash, told 6ABC that he and his wife, a nurse, provided aid to Straubmuller until first responders arrived.

MORE NEWS: Airbnb hosts must apply for licenses, comply with safety requirements as new regulations go into effect

"You could tell that she was definitely hit and thrown quite a bit because you could see her shoes about 30 feet away, her glasses, but I was really trying to make sure she was awake," DeMari said. "I was trying to say, 'stay with me.'"

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or the events before or afterward, is asked to contact the Woodbine Station Detective Bureau at (609) 861-5698, or the Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (609) 561-1800, extension 3252.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hit-and-Run Cape May County Crime South Jersey

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief

Just In

Must Read

Environment

A rare comet should appear in the sky later this month — and it could be visible without a telescope
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)

Sponsored

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Limited - Temple Radiology

Health News

Sesame named a major food allergen by the FDA; here's what you need to know
Sesame allergy

Sixers

What you missed in Sixers vs. Pelicans: the dawn of Philly's three-guard era?
Sixers-76ers-De'Anthony-Melton-James-Harden_010322_USAT

Food & Drink

Kura Sushi, which sends food orders via a conveyer belt, opens in Center City
Kura Sushi Philadelphia

Performances

Alanis Morissette musical 'Jagged Little Pill' opens at Kimmel campus this week
Jagged Little Pill Kimmel

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved