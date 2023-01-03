Driver wanted for fatal hit-and-run in Cape May County taken into custody, state police say

A motorist that struck and killed an 80-year-old woman in Upper Township last Thursday has been taken into custody, New Jersey State Police said Tuesday.

A silver or grey SUV struck Marjorie Straubmuller, a pedestrian, near the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane around 6:30 p.m., police said. The vehicle fled the scene.

In the days after the crash, state police released a sketch of a male suspect wanted in the hit-and-run.

***UPDATE*** The individual who is responsible for this crime has been identified and is in custody. Thank you to... Posted by New Jersey State Police on Friday, December 30, 2022

Police have not released the name of the driver and no charges have been announced.

Bob DeMari, a neighbor who was in the area at the time of the crash, told 6ABC that he and his wife, a nurse, provided aid to Straubmuller until first responders arrived.