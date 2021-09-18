Video shows suspects sought in deadly beating of man outside Pat's Steaks

Surveillance cameras at Pat's King of Steaks recorded the fatal beating of a 28-year-old man early Thursday morning. On Friday night, Philadelphia police released the footage and images of four men who homicide detectives say are suspects in the deadly attack.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions of the men who allegedly punched and kicked Isidro Cortez, 28, from Queens, New York, to death.

The suspects also allegedly assaulted another 28-year-old man and 64-year-old man outside of Pat's. Those men were hospitalized after the incidents, and police said Friday that the 64-year-old suffered serious injuries.

The attacks happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the outdoor seating area that surrounds Pat's, at Ninth Street and Passyunk Avenue in South Philly.

In the video, it appears at least some of the alleged attackers and the victims are wearing Club América soccer jerseys. Club América is a professional soccer club from Mexico City, and hours before Cortez was killed, the team played the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in Chester in a Concacaf Champions League semi-final match.

Philadelphia police said the suspects may have attended that game in Chester.

After the attack, cameras captured the alleged assailants driving away in two vehicles. One is a small, possibly gray, four-door car that police said could be a Ford. It has damage to its right rear quarter panel, authorities said.

The other vehicle is a light colored Ford Explorer.

Below is the surveillance video from Pat's released by Philadelphia police in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Be aware: It includes graphic footage and images of the alleged homicide that some may find disturbing to watch. It also shows still images of the suspects, highlighting their distinguishable features, like identifiable tattoos.

Anyone who sees these suspects should call 911 immediately and should not approach them, investigators said.Tips can be submitted to police by calling or texting (215)-686-TIPS (8477), by completing the police department's online tip form or by emailing tips@phillypolice.com.