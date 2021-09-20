Suspect in deadly beating at Pat's Steaks turns himself in, police still looking for three others

One of the suspects wanted for allegedly punching and kicking a 28-year-old man to death at Pat's King of Steaks last week reportedly has turned himself in to police.

His identity has not been made public yet. On Sunday, Philadelphia police issued arrest warrants for two of the four suspects they say are involved in the attack that killed 28-year-old Isidro Cortez of Queens, New York, around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Osvaldo "Willie" Pedraza, 34, and Victor Pedraza, 32, both from Philadelphia, are wanted for murder, aggravated assault and related offenses. It was unclear early Monday afternoon if the suspect in Philadelphia police custody is one of those two men or one of the other men seen in the video of the attack released by detectives on Friday.

The men named in the warrants are believed to be brothers, according to NBC10. Authorities are also investigating what roles the other two suspects played in the incident, 6ABC reported.

Surveillance footage shows Cortez and two other men being punched and kicked in the outdoor seating area that surrounds Pat's Steaks at Ninth Street and Passyunk Ave. in South Philly. The assaults continued after Cortez and the other men had been struck and knocked to the ground.

Cortez died at the scene, and his 64-year-old father and 28-year-old were injured.

The four suspects then fled the area in two vehicles. Police said one is a small, possibly gray, four-door car that could be a Ford. It has damage to its right, rear, quarter panel, authorities said. The other is a light colored Ford Explorer.

Detectives believe the suspects had attended the Philadelphia Union's soccer match against Mexican professional soccer team Club América at Subaru Park in Chester on Wednesday night hours before the incident.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the four men.

Information can be submitted to police by calling or texting (215)-686-TIPS (8477), by completing the police department's online tip form or by emailing tips@phillypolice.com.