Video shows Schuylkill River rescue of woman trapped in sinking SUV

April 22, 2019
A woman was rescued from her sinking SUV on Sunday after she drove into the Schuylkill River.
Video shows multiple people diving into the river to save the driver from the vehicle, which is reportedly now at the bottom of the river.
NBC10 and 6ABC reported the woman had been parked on Kelly Drive between the Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Colombia Railroad Bridge when she accelerated into the river. Police reportedly have identified the incident as an attempted suicide, according to NBC10.
Video shows multiple witnesses jumping into the water, attempting to break the vehicle's windows with a tire iron. Eventually, the driver climbs out of the rear window and swims onto a nearby dragon boat and the boats occupants providing her and the rescuers with lifejackets.
Video shows the rescue of a woman trapped in her SUV after crashing into the Schuylkill River near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge. A witness jumped in with a tire iron to smash a window and free her, she’s doing ok. Car completely sunk. @NBCPhiladelphia at 6 pic.twitter.com/N2BZS7upre— Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) April 21, 2019
Philadelphia #News @PhillyPolice marine unit at work on the Schuylkill River— Fernando Torres (@phillyFernando) April 22, 2019
For what I heard, a car drove into the water, a Good Samaritan saved the driver. @6abc @NBCPhiladelphia @CBSPhilly @FOX29philly @Telemundo62 pic.twitter.com/Qu07GnuwqR
The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and remains stable. No serious injuries were reported.
