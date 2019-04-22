Video shows Schuylkill River rescue of woman trapped in sinking SUV

A woman was rescued from her sinking SUV on Sunday after she drove into the Schuylkill River.

Video shows multiple people diving into the river to save the driver from the vehicle, which is reportedly now at the bottom of the river.

NBC10 and 6ABC reported the woman had been parked on Kelly Drive between the Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Colombia Railroad Bridge when she accelerated into the river. Police reportedly have identified the incident as an attempted suicide, according to NBC10.

Video shows multiple witnesses jumping into the water, attempting to break the vehicle's windows with a tire iron. Eventually, the driver climbs out of the rear window and swims onto a nearby dragon boat and the boats occupants providing her and the rescuers with lifejackets.





The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and remains stable. No serious injuries were reported.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.