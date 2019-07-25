Could a vintage Doug Pederson Eagles jersey be available soon?

Resident Philly sportswear trendsetter Mitchell & Ness just made a whole lot of Philadelphia Eagles fans antsy.

The local jersey maker just released a cryptic clue about a release coming soon. Speculation on social media is that it will be a No. 14 Doug Pederson vintage throwback jersey. And for good reason.

Pederson was the Eagles starting quarterback for one dismal stretch before rookie quarterback Donovan McNabb took over. But now, Pederson has elevated from mediocre player to Super Bowl champion, so potentially owning a replica of one of his old jersey's is perceived much differently.

The buzz about a Pederson throwback started back in May when Mitchell & Ness tweeted, "Is it time for us to produce a 1999 Doug Pederson Eagles Authentic Jersey?"

The replies were a resounding "YES."

So this week, when another Mitchell & Ness tweet simply said, "Coming soon," fans connected the dots.

PhillyVoice's Matt Mullin said the earlier tease by the jersey maker combined with the latest tweet showing the sleeve of a white Eagles jersey is pretty good evidence. Sharp- eyed fans likely notice the placement of the Eagles logo on the sleeve along with stitching and piping that could be indicative of a 1999 jersey.

According to weirdwolf.com, the '90s marked a flurry of change for American football uniforms. Trendy colors started to enter the fray — for example, the era ushered in Philadelphia Eagles' midnight green uniforms. And Pederson was among the first to wear it.

Comparisons on the Gridiron Uniform Database show some differences in striping patterns and possibly even sleeve length. Take a look for yourself — 1999 vs. 2009.

More recently, discrepancies in our signature green color came about when the team transitioned into Nike's Elite 21 products in 2014. There have been flywire collars, lots of shades of green (from teal to kelly), tighter fits, and shinier glosses.

Anyways, we'll be waiting on official word from Mitchell & Ness on this one. But for now, here's hoping for you, No. 14 fans.

