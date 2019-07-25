Could a vintage Doug Pederson Eagles jersey be available soon?

July 25, 2019
Resident Philly sportswear trendsetter Mitchell & Ness just made a whole lot of Philadelphia Eagles fans antsy.
The local jersey maker just released a cryptic clue about a release coming soon. Speculation on social media is that it will be a No. 14 Doug Pederson vintage throwback jersey. And for good reason.
Coming soon 👀🦅 pic.twitter.com/zPFkxtI9Oe— Mitchell & Ness (@mitchell_ness) July 25, 2019
Pederson was the Eagles starting quarterback for one dismal stretch before rookie quarterback Donovan McNabb took over. But now, Pederson has elevated from mediocre player to Super Bowl champion, so potentially owning a replica of one of his old jersey's is perceived much differently.
The buzz about a Pederson throwback started back in May when Mitchell & Ness tweeted, "Is it time for us to produce a 1999 Doug Pederson Eagles Authentic Jersey?"
The replies were a resounding "YES."
What you guys think? Is it time for us to produce a 1999 Doug Pederson @Eagles Authentic Jersey? 🦅🤔 https://t.co/jrbUZbBsuX— Mitchell & Ness (@mitchell_ness) May 29, 2019
Shut up and take my money 💵— Dominic Gaspari (@GaspariDominic) May 29, 2019
Please pic.twitter.com/AkUqS2S7RW— Guilherme Paglia (@guijoyn) May 31, 2019
Do you accept blood from my still beating heart as payment?— Matt (@PanasonicDX4500) May 31, 2019
YES YES AND YES!!!! I NEED ONE!!!!— Joey Massing (@joeymassing1324) May 29, 2019
So this week, when another Mitchell & Ness tweet simply said, "Coming soon," fans connected the dots.
July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019
PhillyVoice's Matt Mullin said the earlier tease by the jersey maker combined with the latest tweet showing the sleeve of a white Eagles jersey is pretty good evidence. Sharp- eyed fans likely notice the placement of the Eagles logo on the sleeve along with stitching and piping that could be indicative of a 1999 jersey.
According to weirdwolf.com, the '90s marked a flurry of change for American football uniforms. Trendy colors started to enter the fray — for example, the era ushered in Philadelphia Eagles' midnight green uniforms. And Pederson was among the first to wear it.
Comparisons on the Gridiron Uniform Database show some differences in striping patterns and possibly even sleeve length. Take a look for yourself — 1999 vs. 2009.
More recently, discrepancies in our signature green color came about when the team transitioned into Nike's Elite 21 products in 2014. There have been flywire collars, lots of shades of green (from teal to kelly), tighter fits, and shinier glosses.
Anyways, we'll be waiting on official word from Mitchell & Ness on this one. But for now, here's hoping for you, No. 14 fans.
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.