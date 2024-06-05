It's the last day to submit a claim in the Walmart settlement. You may be eligible for up to $500

Walmart customers across the United States have one more day to submit a claim in a massive class action settlement.

The litigation concerned the pricing on some Walmart groceries. According to the suit, the retailer charged customers more for bagged citrus fruit by inflating the product's weight and rang up meat and seafood that was nearing expiration incorrectly, resulting in a higher cost. Though Walmart denied any wrongdoing, it settled for $45 million.

That lump sum will be divvied up among impacted customers, but time is running out to join the settlement. Here's how to find out if you're eligible and submit a claim:

Who is eligible for the lawsuit?

Anyone who bought "bagged citrus" or "weighted goods" in-person at a Walmart store in the United States or Puerto Rico between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, is entitled to compensation. Bagged citrus refers to organic grapefruit, oranges, tangerines and navel oranges sold in mesh or plastic bags. Weighted goods are a class of meat, pork, poultry and seafood products labeled with a price-embedded bar code. Further descriptions of which items fall under each category are available here and here.

How much money will I get?

Customers may receive anywhere from $10 to $500. The sum largely depends on receipts. Anyone with proof of purchase that itemizes each product and the amount paid will earn back 2% of the total cost, capped at $500. Those without documentation can still make a claim, but will receive only $10-$25, depending on how many groceries they bought.

How do I file a claim?

Claims can be submitted via mail or online at the settlement website. Physical copies of the claim form are available here.

What is the deadline to submit a claim?

The deadline is Wednesday, June 5. Any mailed claim forms must be postmarked by that date.

When will I get paid?

That's up in the air. The court hearing for the final settlement approval is scheduled for Friday, June 12, but it could be postponed. Appeals would also delay the process. But if the approval proceeds as planned, payment will be "processed promptly."

