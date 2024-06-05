More News:

June 05, 2024

It's the last day to submit a claim in the Walmart settlement. You may be eligible for up to $500

Customers who bought meat, seafood or fruit from October 2018 to January could get a piece of the $45 million.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits Walmart
Walmart settlement Rene Ray De La Cruz/The Daily Press/USA TODAY NETWORK

Walmart denied any wrongdoing in a class action lawsuit but settled for $45 million.

Walmart customers across the United States have one more day to submit a claim in a massive class action settlement.

The litigation concerned the pricing on some Walmart groceries. According to the suit, the retailer charged customers more for bagged citrus fruit by inflating the product's weight and rang up meat and seafood that was nearing expiration incorrectly, resulting in a higher cost. Though Walmart denied any wrongdoing, it settled for $45 million.

MORE: Police car strikes 5-year-old girl in Kingsessing

That lump sum will be divvied up among impacted customers, but time is running out to join the settlement. Here's how to find out if you're eligible and submit a claim:

Who is eligible for the lawsuit?

Anyone who bought "bagged citrus" or "weighted goods" in-person at a Walmart store in the United States or Puerto Rico between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, is entitled to compensation. Bagged citrus refers to organic grapefruit, oranges, tangerines and navel oranges sold in mesh or plastic bags. Weighted goods are a class of meat, pork, poultry and seafood products labeled with a price-embedded bar code. Further descriptions of which items fall under each category are available here and here.

How much money will I get?

Customers may receive anywhere from $10 to $500. The sum largely depends on receipts. Anyone with proof of purchase that itemizes each product and the amount paid will earn back 2% of the total cost, capped at $500. Those without documentation can still make a claim, but will receive only $10-$25, depending on how many groceries they bought.

How do I file a claim?

Claims can be submitted via mail or online at the settlement website. Physical copies of the claim form are available here.

What is the deadline to submit a claim?

The deadline is Wednesday, June 5. Any mailed claim forms must be postmarked by that date.

When will I get paid?

That's up in the air. The court hearing for the final settlement approval is scheduled for Friday, June 12, but it could be postponed. Appeals would also delay the process. But if the approval proceeds as planned, payment will be "processed promptly."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits Walmart Philadelphia Settlement Groceries

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

Wow To-Dos in Jersey: Summer sunnin' and funnin' starts here
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Wells Fargo Center recognized as one of 'Best Venues 2024' by 'Front Office Sports'

Just In

Must Read

University of the Arts

Philly colleges offer benefits to displaced UArts students
UArts students

Sponsored

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Adult Health

Heart disease is the top cause of death in the U.S., and more than 60% of Americans will have it by 2050
heart disease 2050

Streaming

Colman Domingo joins cast of Tina Fey's 'The Four Seasons' on Netflix
colman domingo tina fey

Eagles

Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB has up and down minicamp practice
Eagles-Jalen-Hurts-minicamp_060424_USAT

Festivals

Mount Airy Supper Sessions will bring back al fresco eats starting this month
Mt Airy Supper Sessions

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved