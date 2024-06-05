More News:

June 05, 2024

Police car strikes 5-year-old girl in Kingsessing

The child is in stable condition after being hit Tuesday night on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street, police say.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Collisions
Police car collision Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia police officer struck a 5-year-old girl while driving a cruiser southbound on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street in Kingsessing on Tuesday night, police say.

A 5-year-old girl was struck by a police cruiser Tuesday night in Kingsessing, police said. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was in stable condition. 

The collision occurred at 7:27 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street, police said. The officer was driving southbound when the car hit the 5-year-old girl.

MORE: Sen. Menendez files to seek reelection as independent candidate while his corruption trial continues

The circumstances that led to the collision have not been made public. Philadelphia police declined to provide additional information.

According to police, the officer was not hurt in the collision. The crash is being investigated by the police department's Crash Division Investigation.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Collisions Philadelphia Kingsessing Police Police Car

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

Wow To-Dos in Jersey: Summer sunnin' and funnin' starts here
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Wells Fargo Center recognized as one of 'Best Venues 2024' by 'Front Office Sports'

Just In

Must Read

University of the Arts

Philly colleges offer benefits to displaced UArts students
UArts students

Sponsored

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Adult Health

Heart disease is the top cause of death in the U.S., and more than 60% of Americans will have it by 2050
heart disease 2050

Streaming

Colman Domingo joins cast of Tina Fey's 'The Four Seasons' on Netflix
colman domingo tina fey

Eagles

Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB has up and down minicamp practice
Eagles-Jalen-Hurts-minicamp_060424_USAT

Festivals

Mount Airy Supper Sessions will bring back al fresco eats starting this month
Mt Airy Supper Sessions

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved