Police car strikes 5-year-old girl in Kingsessing

A 5-year-old girl was struck by a police cruiser Tuesday night in Kingsessing, police said. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was in stable condition.

The collision occurred at 7:27 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street, police said. The officer was driving southbound when the car hit the 5-year-old girl.

The circumstances that led to the collision have not been made public. Philadelphia police declined to provide additional information.

According to police, the officer was not hurt in the collision. The crash is being investigated by the police department's Crash Division Investigation.