Walnut Garden will become Walnut Wonderland from Dec. 2-31, filling the Rittenhouse cocktail garden with Christmas lights, holiday drinks and s’mores for roasting.

The holiday setup at 1708 Walnut St. will include gingerbread-inspired decorations, themed trees and a large Christmas tree, with a warming tent providing a place to gather on colder evenings.

The seasonal menu includes a $12 s’mores kit for two with graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows and roasting tools. A $16 version features peppermint bark, Biscoff cookies and marshmallows. Gingerbread-spiced churros with eggnog icing are $7.

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For something more substantial, white cheddar mac and cheese with garlic breadcrumbs and chives comes in a crispy cone or cup for $14. A French dip sandwich with prime rib, Gruyere and caramelized onion is $21, including potato chips.

Holiday drinks include a cranberry margarita, spiced sangria and a warm apple toddy. The $15 Elf’s Nightcap combines amaretto, Irish cream and hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate doughnut. Nonalcoholic hot chocolate and warm apple cider are $6 each.

Santa visits, a tree lighting and a Nearly New Year’s Family Countdown are also planned.

Walnut Wonderland welcomes all ages, with anyone under 21 accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Seating is first come, first served, and reservations are not accepted.

Regular hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. The garden will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. More information is available on the Walnut Garden website.

Dates: Dec. 2-31, 2026

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m.-midnight; Saturday, noon-midnight; Sunday, noon-10 p.m.

Location: Walnut Garden, 1708 Walnut St., Philadelphia

Food and drinks: Priced individually

Reservations: Not accepted; seating is first come, first served

Age policy: All ages; anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Holiday closures: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve hours TBD

More information: Walnut Garden

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