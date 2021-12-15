Washington Football Team COVID tracker

In advance of the Washington Football Team's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington has an outbreak of COVID cases, resulting in an abnormal number of players landing on the COVID list.

Here we'll track those players, and update the below information if/when their availability for Sunday's game changes. There are currently 17 players already on their COVID list:

Player Date on COVID list Reportedly unvaccinated? Date activated DE Montez Sweat Dec. 8 ✔ LB Khaleke Hudson Dec. 10 CB Darryl Roberts Dec. 11 Dec. 14 DE James Smith-Williams Dec. 11 DE Casey Toohill Dec. 12 DT Jonathan Allen Dec. 13 LB David Mayo Dec. 13 DE William Bradley-King Dec. 13 TE Temarrick Hemingway Dec. 13 CB Kendall Fuller Dec. 14 ✔ DT Tim Settle Dec. 14 DT Matt Ioannidis Dec. 15 QB Kyle Allen Dec. 15 LB Milo Eifler Dec. 15 S Darrick Forrest Dec. 15 OT Cornelius Lucas Dec. 15 TE Sammis Reyes Dec. 15 WR Cam Sims Dec. 15





Rules for return from the COVID list:



• If a vaccinated person tests positive and is asymptomatic, he or she will be isolated and contact tracing will promptly occur. The positive individual will be permitted to return to duty after two negative tests at least 24-hours apart and will thereafter be tested every two weeks or as directed by the medical staffs. Vaccinated individuals will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person.



• If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated individuals will be subject to a five-day quarantine period if they have close contact with an infected individual.

Additional notes:

• As you can see, Washington is being hit extremely hard along their defensive line, where seven players are on the COVID list, and DE Chase Young is already out for the season with a torn ACL. Washington only has five defensive linemen left on their roster presently. They are defensive ends Nate Orchard, Bunmi Rotimi (I did not make this person up), and Shaka Toney, as well as defensive tackles Daron Payne and Daniel Wise.

• Washington is also particularly depleted in their secondary, summed up here by Nikki Jhabvala of the Washington Post:



• And then even at linebacker, there are two players on the COVID list, with Jon Bostic on injured reserve.



Again, we'll update as new info trickles in.

