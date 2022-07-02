Wawa Welcome America cancels Saturday night events in Philadelphia due to weather

The Wawa Welcome America festival's Saturday night programming has been canceled due to the threat of thunderstorms in Philadelphia.

The U.S. Army Band was slated to perform at the Great Plaza at the Delaware River Waterfront at 7 p.m. It's not yet clear if that concert will be rescheduled. The 9 p.m. fireworks show on the waterfront is also canceled.

"Two more nights of great concerts (and) another fireworks display are still on the books!" says a post on the event's Twitter account.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the city.

The service's forecast predicts the thunderstorms will begin after 4 p.m. today and move out of the area by 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Tomorrow, the NWS expects it to be mostly cloudy in the city with a high of 87 degrees and the possibility of some sun.

Independence Day is expected to be sunny with a high of 88 degrees with a slight chance of more thunderstorms early Tuesday morning.