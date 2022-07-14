Philly's weekend weather will be sticky with possible isolated showers

The weekend is within reach and I'm sure most of you are ready to kick your feet up, sit back and relax, right?

It may be a little difficult to fully relax outdoors if you're not sitting by a pool or a large body of water, though, because it promises to be a sticky weekend. Dew points will be rising into the 70s across the Philly region and our comfort factor will be going down the tubes.

It will be an unsettled weekend. All three days will present at lease some chance of an isolated shower or storm, but I am not expecting anything close to the weather last Saturday. The best chance of showers becoming a bit more scattered will be mid- to late-day Sunday. However, most of the weekend should be dry.

Philadelphia metro-area forecast

• FRIDAY: Clouds, maybe some patchy fog first thing in the morning, mainly east of the city. The afternoon begins on a partly sunny note. An isolated downpour is possible. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Chance of rain is 30%. • SATURDAY: Sun and clouds mix. Dew points and humidity tick up. Very uncomfortable, those numbers will be in the 70s! As a point of reference, dew points above 65 are sickening. The chance of a thunderstorm will be very isolated. Chance of rain is 30%. • SUNDAY: A little piece of energy swings down ahead of a front. Look out for some scattered storms, mainly NW towards the mountains and east into portions of New Jersey. Have an umbrella – it won't be an all-day thing, but you may be dodging raindrops. Steamy and hot. High temperatures around 90. Chance of rain is 50%.

Jersey Shore forecast

• FRIDAY: Chance of clouds and fog in the morning, clearing by 8 a.m. The afternoon looks partly to mainly sunny with the chance of an isolated downpour. Ocean temps in the mid to upper 70s. Moderate chance of rip currents, so only swim at protected beaches. Chance of rain is 30%. • SATURDAY: Humidity creeps up. It will feel very uncomfortable with dew points between 70-75. Absolutely gross. An isolated T-storm may pop up at any time and rain itself out. Chance of rain is 30%. • SUNDAY: The day starts with sun and clouds, but there's a chance showers could pop up and become scattered by midday. If your plans bring you to the beach, I see no reason to cancel, but be aware. If you hear thunder, get indoors. Temperatures in the lower 80s. Chance of rain is 55%.

Nor'Easter Nick Pittman began his career in weather at WMGM-TV NBC40 in Atlantic City when he was 17. After a decade in local TV, he started his own station and now owns and operates a first-of-its-kind digital-broadcast weather service. Search NorCast Weather to download Nor'Easter Nick's streaming channel and visit him on Facebook at NorEasterNick.