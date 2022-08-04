Potential for heavy rain at the shore on Friday and Saturday, but it won't be a washout

It's the weekend again! Time really does fly, it's already August, and there is a lot of stuff is going on across the region that's heavily weather dependent.

Among them, the band Phish will have three concerts on the beach in Atlantic City and the Atlantic City Triathlon is on Sunday. It's going to remain steamy. Humidity is sky high. Nothing to do about that, even with the approaching front. That front actually will make it more muggy going forward.

There will likely be rain this weekend, but there won't be a washout any one day. The most organized rain comes in later Friday. The rain could be very heavy at times, but most areas probably won't get it. Thunderstorms will be very spotty and deliver 1-2 inches of rain in a short period of time for some, sprinkles if anything for others.

The rain will be most widespread Friday afternoon and evening, more isolated on Saturday. Sunday looks dry.

Philadelphia metro-area forecast

• FRIDAY: The day starts dry. Clouds increase through the morning. Around midday, pop-up storms are possible. Heavy rain is the primary concern with those storms. Highs around 92. Very high humidity. Chance of rain 60%. • SATURDAY: A stationary front lingers to the north, making a few isolated downpours possible. There will be clouds with some sun, temperatures step back into the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50%. • SUNDAY: The best weather day of the weekend, but still hot and humid. There is no threat of rain. Highs around 90. Dew points in the 70s.

Jersey Shore forecast

• FRIDAY: Storms are possible at the shore after 4 or 5 p.m. If you're on the beach and hear thunder, get inside. Any storms that develop have the potential to bring rain. Highs in the middle 80s, ocean temps back into the 70s. Chance of rain 60%. • SATURDAY: Chance of an isolated storm or two, especially in the morning, then again later in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. • SUNDAY: A few more clouds work into the mix but no big issues, still pleasant with low humidity. Light breeze. Highs in the lower 80s from Asbury to Cape May. Chance of rain 0%.

Nor'Easter Nick Pittman began his career in weather at WMGM-TV NBC40 in Atlantic City when he was 17. After a decade in local TV, he started his own station and now owns and operates a first-of-its-kind digital-broadcast weather service. Search NorCast Weather to download Nor'Easter Nick's streaming channel and visit him on Facebook at NorEasterNick.