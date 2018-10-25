More Events:

October 25, 2018

For third year, Weckerly's has created a Halloween-themed ice cream sandwich

The treat was inspired by the movie 'Alien'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Ice Cream
The Thing from Outer Space is a limited-edition ice cream sandwich.

Just in time for Halloween, Weckerly's has created a monstrously delicious, limited-edition treat.

The Philadelphia-based micro-creamery will debut The Thing from Outer Space ice cream sandwich on Friday. Its inspiration comes from the classic 1979 science fiction horror film "Alien."

This is the third year Weckerly's has debuted a Halloween-inspired ice cream sandwich ahead of the holiday. 

The 2018 version includes toasted marshmallow ice cream mixed with "green ooze" (plant-based green food dye) and "moon rocks" (housemade malt balls and chocolate cookies), sandwiched between "interstellar wavy cakes" (not sure, but sounds delicious).

When unwrapping The Thing from Outer Space, make sure to check the packaging. Thirty of the sandwiches will be wrapped with a gift card to Weckerly's.

The festive treat will be available at the Weckerly’s Ice Cream shop at 9 W. Girard Ave. in Fishtown, and area retailers where Weckerly’s is sold. The cost is $5.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

