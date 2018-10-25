Math Twitter is trying to understand the pricing logic on this West Philly wing menu

October 25, 2018
West Philly Chinese food restaurant Danny's Wok is the subject of a new Twitter debate after a photo of the spot's wing menu – and its seemingly illogical price points – went viral.
One Facebook user posted a photo of the menu, which has pricing for party trays up to 400 wings.
theres gotta be a better way to convey this information pic.twitter.com/pHEswDU0TC— sean (@seanposting) October 21, 2018
The menu and the pricing reflect an unusual and still unscrutable pattern. The mystery soon ensconced many on Twitter who set out to bring rhyme and reason to the menu, and to better determine which price offered the best deal.
Did they succeed? Well...
Purchasing 200 wings instead of 4 brings the per-unit cost down by less than two full cents.— Carter (@_c_s_b_) October 21, 2018
get 24 chicken wings instead of 4 and save.... five cents per wing??? get 80 wings instead of 4 and save.... $1.90!— ʲᵘⁿᶦᵉ 🐝 (@strwberry_wine) October 21, 2018
It's cheaper to order 50 wings + 10 wings than it is to order 60 wings! Aaaaaaarghhhhh— Sam Keenan (@sam_keenan) October 23, 2018
Then came the spreadsheets.
Here's a spreadsheet where I extrapolated the prices of 1-3 wings, then tracked the difference by subtracting the price of the last multiple of 25 (in column C). You can see the deviation when it hits 75 compared to 50, then continue tracking the deviations as I laid them out. pic.twitter.com/Se7RrypOym— SpooklopsDragon (@CyclopsDragon) October 23, 2018
This shit annoyed me all night so I had to figure out the best deal. 25, 50, 125, 150 give you the best price per wing. pic.twitter.com/BGJLOKRNE5— 👻 Coke Man 👻 (@gzusone) October 23, 2018
And the full-on ALGORITHMS.
This is about as good as I could get it.— Toast (@5paceToast) October 22, 2018
# 24 is very strange, and it's hard to predict what happens once they go in leaps of >1, but this formula works up to 50.
The approach is basically defining everything under 24, everything over 24, and 24 individually. pic.twitter.com/szaIcbaJQB
ERRATA: Formula 1.1 of our preprint contained a typographical error. the intermediate result of the computation should be rounded up to the nearest integer, instead of down (https://t.co/qb1t5qDxEB) pic.twitter.com/Mw5XXHh4bW— Lynn ð½ (@chordbug) October 21, 2018
And charts.
If you want less than 25 wings, the best option is to get a multiple of three. For 25 or more, 25, 50 and 125 have the same, lowest, price per wing. pic.twitter.com/u6VCF1D6IW— ranrøjB nitfuT (@btuftin) October 22, 2018
Though it seems impossible to crack the code on why the wings were priced this way, one user at least was able to summarize the best deal available: if you're ordering less than 25 wings, choose multiples of three for the best cost-per-wing unit.
If you're ordering more than 25 wings, the price points at 25, 50, and 75 wings are the best deal per wing.
Also, not to add more confusion, but the pricing on the menu online is also different. Guh.
