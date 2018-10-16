Not sure what to do for Halloween? Here's a list of 15 events in Philly

If you're not in the Halloween spirit yet, you really should be – we're only two weeks away from the holiday. Now's the time to seek out some spooky fun in Philly.

Below is a roundup of 15 Halloween events, including parties and ghost tours, worth checking out this October.

East Passyunk's Halloween bar crawl returns Wednesday, Oct. 24. Attendees will make their way to 17 neighborhood haunts, including Garage, ITV, Stateside and Stogie Joe's.

Tickets to attend the event are $6.66. All ticket holders will be able to purchase $4 craft beers at each bar, and get a witch's hat and bar crawl stamp card.

You can earn stamps by purchasing drinks and food at participating locations. Collect five more and you'll be entered into a contest to win a prize package worth more than $300.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

5:30-9:30 p.m. | $6.66 admission; pay-as-you-go

Check in at Garage Passyunk

1231 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147



The Gravediggers' Ball, a fundraiser for Laurel Hill Cemetery, will take place at the Masonic Temple. Attendees are asked to dress in black-tie or a costume to party the night away.

Tickets to the gala are $250, but those aged 21 to 40 can purchase a "Young Friends" ticket for $175.

Friday, Oct. 26

7 p.m. to midnight | $175-$250 per person

Masonic Temple

1 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Put on a Halloween costume – you'll get $5 off admission if you do – and prepare to dance the night away at the art museum. Two DJs will be performing sets.

When you need a break from the dance floor, channel your inner Demi Moore in "Ghost" at the potter’s wheel or evaluate your preparedness for a zombie apocalypse.

All Final Fridays events include arts & crafts, live music and tours of the galleries. Also during the events, attendees can purchase cocktails and tapas.

October's Final Fridays party will take place during a huge celebration for the Parkway's 100th birthday, so expect the neighborhood to be bustling with activity.

Friday, Oct. 26

5-8:45 p.m. | $18-$20 museum admission

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130



Is Fort Mifflin haunted? Find out for yourself on Friday, Oct. 26.

During this evening event, get your fortune told by an experienced occultist, spend some time watching old horror movies and go on a ghost tour or a paranormal investigation with experienced guides.



Tickets can be purchased here.

Friday, Oct. 26

5-10 p.m. | $15-$25 per person

Fort Mifflin

1 Fort Mifflin Road, Philadelphia, PA 19153

The Mütter Museum is a pretty odd place, full of skulls and strange things in jars, so it makes sense it would host an annual Halloween party.

Tickets are $50 and include full access to the museum, as well as two alcoholic beverages and food from Insomnia Cookies and Pizzeria Vetri.

Friday, Oct. 26

6:30-11 p.m. | $50 per person

Mütter Museum

19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Xfinity Live!, which has five venues inside, is hosting two Halloween parties. Wicked will take place on Friday, Oct. 26, then the next night will be Nightmare on Broad Street.

On both nights there will be costume contests with prizes, DJs and musical performances.

Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27

8 p.m. | $10 general admission; $15 for admission to both parties

Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

A few days before Halloween, there will be a scavenger hunt by Independence Hall. During the event, participants will visit some of Old City's most historic – and haunted – spots.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, Oct. 27

4 p.m. | $22 per person

Old City

Once again, Twisted Tail will host a Halloween party. There will be live music, a photo booth and a "Witching Hour" with different drink specials every 15 minutes, starting at 11 p.m.

A contest will award prizes for most creative and scariest costumes.

Saturday, Oct. 27

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free to attend

Twisted Tail

509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



This October, head to the Victorian house to help solve a murder mystery.

Participants will move through different rooms in the mansion, where they will be greeted by different actors. After meeting all the suspects, the group will have to solve the case.

Select dates in October

$16 per person

Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion

200 W. Tulpehocken St., Philadelphia, PA 19144

Drink Philly is throwing a Halloween party on the Delaware River with plenty of boos and booze.

Tickets to the boat party are $57. Included is an open bar featuring craft brews, wine and signature cocktails, a dinner buffet and live music.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

6:30-9:30 p.m. | $57 per person

Spirit of Philadelphia

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

On Halloween night, a block party by the Rail Park will be hosted by Love City Brewing Co. and The Patio at Spring Arts.

There will be DJs, dancing, food trucks and lots of drink specials. Costumes highly encouraged.



Wednesday, Oct. 31

7 p.m. to midnight | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

The Patio at Spring Arts

500 N. 10th St. Philadelphia, PA 19123



Accompany Grim Philly on a tour this October to learn Philly's spooky history. There's the Vampires, Sex & Ghosts tour and the Cemetery & Serial Killer tour, as well as a hunted pub crawl.

All three leave from Old City. You can find out more info here.

Step inside a haunted Society Hill mansion this October. This special ghost tour begins outside, with a visit to the Strangers Burial Ground, and ends with an indoor tour of the Powel House, a colonial-era mansion.

The Powel House has a long history of being haunted, with strange and unexplainable experiences reported for more than 70 years.



Tickets for the ghost tour are $22 per person

Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27

8 p.m. | $22 per person

5th and Chestnut streets

On the Halloween-themed cruise, a "pirate" will share spooky stories of ghosts, the Jersey Devil and more. Tickets for adults are $34, and attendees will be able to purchase beer, wine or mixed drinks aboard the cruise.



Multiple dates, through Tuesday, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. | $17-$34 per person

Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Go trick-or-treating at a local winery this October. Adults are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes to walk through the vineyard to five stations. At each stop, there will be a locally-made goodie and an alcoholic beverage.



Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 28

Times: 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. | $20 per person

Chaddsford Winery

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

