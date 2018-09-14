Halloween-themed cruises on the Delaware River will be offered this October

This October, Hunted River Cruises will depart from Independence Seaport Museum's dock at Penn's Landing.

On the Halloween-themed cruise, a "pirate" will share spooky stories of ghosts, the Jersey Devil and more.

As the dark tales are being told, the yacht will sail past Graffiti Pier, Blackbeard's Cove, Battleship New Jersey and other sights on the Delaware River.

In total, the 1 1/2-hour cruise will include approximately a full hour of scary storytelling.

The cruises will be offered on a select handful of dates. On Oct. 5, 6 and 13, cruises will depart at 8 p.m. On Oct. 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and 28, it will set sail at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $34 for adults and $17 for children 12 and under.

Multiple dates in October

7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. | $17-$34 per person

Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.