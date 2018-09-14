More Events:

September 14, 2018

Halloween-themed cruises on the Delaware River will be offered this October

A 'pirate' will be onboard telling ghost stories

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Tours
Stock_Carroll - Benjamin Franklin Bridge and Delaware River Waterfront Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge and Delaware River waterfront at dusk.

This October, Hunted River Cruises will depart from Independence Seaport Museum's dock at Penn's Landing.

On the Halloween-themed cruise, a "pirate" will share spooky stories of ghosts, the Jersey Devil and more.

RELATED: "Terror Behind the Walls" revamps its haunted hospital attraction for 2018 | Founding Footsteps' Holiday Lights Tour through Philly is BYOB

As the dark tales are being told, the yacht will sail past Graffiti Pier, Blackbeard's Cove, Battleship New Jersey and other sights on the Delaware River.

In total, the 1 1/2-hour cruise will include approximately a full hour of scary storytelling.

The cruises will be offered on a select handful of dates. On Oct. 5, 6 and 13, cruises will depart at 8 p.m. On Oct. 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and 28, it will set sail at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $34 for adults and $17 for children 12 and under.

Haunted River Cruises

Multiple dates in October
7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. | $17-$34 per person
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Halloween Tours Philadelphia Family-Friendly Haunted Attractions Independence Seaport Museum

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Cris Collinsworth's comments about Michael Bennett's unhappiness in Philly are nonsense
091418MichaelBennett

Holiday

Founding Footsteps' Holiday Lights Tour through Philly is BYOB
South Philly holiday lights

Eagles

It's been a long time since the Eagles played a real road game
091418_Corey-Clement_usat

Health Stories

Death count debates overshadow the real story: Hurricane Maria was partly a human-made disaster
09142018_hurricane_maria_USAT

Transportation

Family of Philly cyclist killed by trash truck reaches $6 million settlement, eyes safer streets
Carroll - Cycling in Center City

Food & Drink

Joe's Steaks is selling a cheesesteak-burger hybrid next week
joe's steaks cheeseburger steak

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.